Tilak Varma on Cusp of Edging Virat Kohli’s Massive Record During T20I Series vs West Indies

In a five-match T20I series, Kohli holds the record for the most runs as an Indian batter.

Tilak Varma Could Surpass Virat Kohli's Record (Image: Twitter)

Florida: Thanks to all the experimentation, India may have lost the first two T20Is before finally winning the third, and now they would have to win the remaining two games to clinch the series. While that will not be easy, young Tilak Varma, thanks to his good form, is making a name for himself quickly. Varma has to be the biggest takeaway from the white-ball leg in West Indies. Varma, who has already amassed 139 runs after his first three T20I matches against West Indies, will be on a cusp of breaking a record held by former India captain Virat Kohli. In a five-match T20I series, Kohli holds the record for the most runs as an Indian batter. He scored 231 runs with three fifties in a series against England in 2020-21.

Varma is 93 runs shy of getting there. If he gets there, that would be a big feat for the youngster which would also give him a lot of confidence going ahead as he will feel he belongs to the stage.

Varma has got a good game where he can attack and also play the waiting game if needed.

Giving a reference from his List-A career, former India chief selector MSK Prasad suggested that the batter has a conversion rate of 50 per cent when it comes to scoring centuries.

“Look at his List A record for Hyderabad. He has played 25 List-A games and has an average of 55 plus. Five hundred and five half-centuries. It means at least 50 per cent times he is converting fifties into hundreds. A strike rate of 100 plus,” MSK Prasad told PTI.

