Tilak Varma Thanks India Captain Rohit Sharma After Getting Picked For Asia Cup Squad

Asia Cup 2023: Varma claimed that Rohit advised him to express himself after that and that worked.

Tilak Varma on Rohit Sharma (Image: Instagram)

Delhi: The big surprise when the team for the Asia Cup was announced was the inclusion of young Tilak Varma. Tilak was picked on the back of his good show in the IPL and in the West Indies. Following his inclusion in the side, Varma spoke about India captain Rohit Sharma’s contribution in his rise to stardom. Narrating an incident during the IPL, Varma said how Rohit backed him after he was dismissed against the Punjab Kings franchise. Varma claimed that Rohit advised him to express himself after that and that worked.

Tilak Varma said, “Rohit bhaiya always backed me. Even in the IPL when I first came in, he used to support me and say don’t take pressure, if you want any help you can call or text me anytime. I was very sad when I got out against PBKS, then Rohit Bhaiya talked with me, That helped me express myself,” Varma said while speaking on BCCI.tv.

🗣️🗣️ I want to do well and I’m pretty confident playing one day cricket.@TilakV9 describes his feelings after getting selected for #AsiaCup2023 👌👌 – By @RajalArora #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/79A85QGcug — BCCI (@BCCI) August 22, 2023

