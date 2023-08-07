Home

Tilak Verma Dedicates Special Celebration After Maiden T20I Fifty to Rohit Sharma’s Daughter; Watch Viral VIDEO

After the game, Verma revealed that his special celebration after his milestone was for Rohit Sharma's daughter Samaira, who he refers to as 'Sammy'.

Tilak Verma Celebration (Image: Twitter screengrab)

Guyana: Young Tilak Verma is surely ticking the right boxes after getting picked in the T20I side recently. He got among the runs in both his outings, but Sunday was special as the stylish left-hander slammed his maiden T20I fifty. His blistering knock came against West Indies in the second game at Guyana on Sunday where he smashed 51 off 41 balls, coming into bat number four. His knock was laced with five fours and a solitary six. Verma’s knock also helped India post a par 152 for seven, a score which eventually did not prove to be good enough as India lost the match by two wickets. After the game, Verma revealed that his special celebration after his milestone was for Rohit Sharma’s daughter Samaira, who he refers to as ‘Sammy’.

Here is the clip shared by the Indian board:

For the unversed, Verma plays alongside Rohit Sharma for Mumbai Indians in the IPL. The left-hander also speaks of the special bond he shared with Samaira. This will surely be a treat for MI fans.

Despite losing the match, captain Hardik hailed the young batting sensation and his importance in the side.

“Left-hander coming at 4 gives us variety. It doesn’t feel like it’s his second international game,” Hardik said at the post-match presentation.

Despite losing star spinner Kuldeep Yadav to an injury. India got off to a superb start with the ball as skipper Hardik Pandya claimed two wickets in the first and fourth deliveries of the opening over of the West Indies reply. And when Arshdeep Singh trapped Kyle Mayers (15) in front of the wicket, West Indies were 32/3 in the fourth over and facing the prospect of a debacle.

However, Nicholas Pooran blasted a superb half-century, putting up a brazen display of power-hitting as he scored 67 off 40 deliveries to help the hosts recover. He shared a 57-run partnership with skipper Rovman Powell for the fourth wicket that set his team on course to victory.

With India trailing 0-2, the side would need to pick themselves up and start winning games. The hosts need to win just one more game to seal the series.

Brief scores: India 152/7 in 20 overs (Ishan Kishan 27, Tilak Varma 51, Hardik Pandya 24; Romario Shepherd 2-28, Alzarri Joseph 2-28, Akeal Hosein 2-29) lost to West Indies 155/8 in 18.5 overs (Nicholas Pooran 67, Rovman Powell 21, Shimron Hetmyer 22, Akeal Hosein 16 not out; Hardik Pandya 3-35; Yuzvendra Chahal 2-19) by two wickets.

