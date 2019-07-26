England vs Ireland: The Irish cricket team may not have qualified for the 50-over World Cup, but they sure have some serious talent and World Champions England got a taste of that. The Irish team played the one-off Test without any pressure and gave hosts England a run for the money. Eventually, England survived the scare and went on to win the match by 143 runs. This is a great win for England leading into the Ashes. During the match, the Irish boys seemed to be in a good spirit on-the-field and in the dressing room. Premier pacer Tim Murtagh seemed to be playing pranks on his teammate James McCollum in the dressing room. The youngster was standing in the Lord’s balcony when Tim seizes the opportunity, comes from behind and pulls down McCollum’s trousers. The young cricketer felt embarrassed as he quickly pulled his trousers up before the world got a glimpse of it. Unfortunately, the video has gone viral.

Meanwhile, it was a great game of cricket as Ireland showed they are no pushovers and cannot be taken lightly. The only thing that would hurt Ireland is the fact that they got all out for a paltry 38 runs in the fourth innings when they had a sniff at victory.

Lowest all out totals in Tests

26 NZ v Eng Auckland 1955

30 SA v Eng P Elizabeth 1896

30 SA v Eng Edgbaston 1924

35 SA v Eng Cape Town 1899

36 Aus v Eng Edgbaston 1902

36 SA v Aus MCG 1932

38 Ire v Eng Lord’s 2019

Nightwatchman Jack Leach was awarded the Man of the Match for his brilliant 92 in the second innings with England in trouble.