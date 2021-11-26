Sydney: Candice Warner, Wife of David Warner, has recently opened up on the sexting scandal that has taken Australian Cricket by storm. Warner is skeptical about the role of Cricket Australia while handling the scandal. Warner feels that CA (Cricket Australia) has handled the situation it on two completely different stances.Also Read - Pat Cummins' Appointment as Skipper, Steve Smith as His Deputy The Right Thing to do: Ricky Ponting

Paine gave up the post of Australia's Test Captain in a press conference last Friday. The Tasmanian cricketer was emotional during the conference. The controversy was in the public domain after a series of lewd texts between him and a former Cricket Tasmania staffer from 2017 surfaced.

The wicketkeeper was the subject of a Cricket Australia investigation that cleared him of any breaches, but questions have been asked about the governing body, especially given Paine was appointed skipper in the wake of the infamous sandpapergate scandal.

Candice, the wife of Australian cricket star David Warner, feels uncomfortable the way how CA has held Paine to a different level of accountability compared to when he was just a player.

“I read an opinion piece by Jessica Halloran today in the Australian and she had a very valid point that made me think … they were basically saying that it is not okay for an Australian captain to send these messages but it’s OK for an Australian player,” Warner told 2GB radio. As a wife of an Australian player, that is slightly concerning and it does make me worry.”

Whether he makes the playing 11 for the first Test at the Gabba starting on December 8 remains a mystery, but according to Warner, the teammates from Tasmania are rallying around the ex-captain and perhaps more importantly, his family.

“They’re (Australian Test team) really focused on the first game, I think there are reports that the players are getting around and supporting him, but it’s also about supporting his family through a really difficult situation.” said Candice Warner

Should Paine take to the field in the Ashes, he will no doubt be greeted with plenty of jeers from the Barmy Army.

The famous English support group has reportedly begun drafting new songs in anticipation and both Warners know exactly how it feels to be the target of their tunes.

“I don’t know how Tim Paine will handle it (the Barmy Army), or if he will have to handle it,” Warner. But in regard to David and myself, you’ve got to look at it in a certain way. I know David looks at it as ‘if they’re singing about me (David), they’re worried about me’.