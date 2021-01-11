Australian skipper Tim Paine faced backlash on social media after his chatter and negative tactics against Hanuma Vihari on Day five of the 3rd Test on Monday. Paine resorted to such tactics after Hanuma Vihari, Ravichandran Ashwin’s resistance at SCG. The incident took place when Vihari pulled a hamstring and was in pain. Paine felt Vihari was wasting time and asked him to ‘get on with it’. Also Read - LIVE India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 5 Today's Match Between IND vs AUS Live Score And Updates SCG: Ashwin-Vihari Keep AUS at Bay; Draw Likely

This was not only heard by fans, but Ashwin's wife took to Twitter to react on it:

Here is how fans reacted:

More #Paine for the Aussies, as the captain drops #Vihari after a leading edge 🙃 🇮🇳 319/5 | Overs Left: 9#AUSvIND — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) January 11, 2021

This is not the first time Paine has got involved in chatter with Indian players. During the same time, while Vihari was blocking Australia, Paine also targetted Ravichandran Ashwin – who was batting well.

*Paine sledging* Ashwin to Vihari : pic.twitter.com/FyZ76eQFHV — Darshan Pathak (@darshanpathak) January 11, 2021

“Come to India that would be yours last series” -Ashwin to Paine pic.twitter.com/ifDjwJzSTx — Btech_babai (@Btechbabai1) January 11, 2021

Loving Ashwin’s bilingual performance here. Giving it back to Paine in English and mentoring Vihari in Tamil.

Multi-tasking of the highest level while saving a Test. @ashwinravi99 #AUSvIND — Anand Vasu (@anandvasu) January 11, 2021

And here is what happened with Ashwin:

Paine challenged Ashwin, saying that ‘We will see you at Gabba’.

That is when Ashwin gave it back to Paine as he said that it is the same case with him. Ashwin said that he would end his career if Paine toured India.

At the time of filing the copy, India had five wickets in hand and four overs to go. A draw seems to be the most likely result.