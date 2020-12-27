Tim Paine came up with beauty on Day 2 of the second Test at MCG on Sunday to end Cheteshwar Pujara’s resistance. It was a brilliant one-handed catch from Paine after Pat Cummins bowled the perfect ball, which left Pujara at the last-minute. Also Read - Australia vs India Live Cricket Score 2nd Test, Day 2 Melbourne: IND 90/3 at Lunch After Losing Pujara And Gill

Paine had to dive full-stretch to his right to take the catch. Pujara's 70-ball 17 came to an end and it was a big wicket for the hosts as the Indian top-order batsman has troubled them in the past.

The ball from Cummins was angled in and Pujara was looking to open the face of the bat found the edge which was taken by Paine. The dismissal of Pujara was similar to the one that got him in the second essay at Adelaide in the first Test.

On Day 2, Shubman Gill and Pujara saw off the first hour before the debutant was dismissed for a well-made 45. Soon after that, Cummins picked up his second wicket of the session. The number one pacer in the world looks in good rhythm and form.

Meanwhile, the hosts sent down 26 overs during the first session today, took two wickets while India added 54 runs to their total.

Earlier, India bowled out Australia for 195 after losing the toss and then despite the dismissal of Mayank Agarwal early, the duo of Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara ensured no further damage was caused before the day’s play ended.