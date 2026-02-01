‘Time to strike has passed’…PCB to announce T20 World Cup 2026 stance as India clash debate continues

Home

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is expected to confirm its stance for the 2026 T20 World Cup, with chairman Mohsin Naqvi indicating that final approval from the government is still pending.

New Delhi: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is expected to outline its plans for the 2026 T20 World Cup, with chairman Mohsin Naqvi indicating that final approval from the government is still pending.

On Monday, Naqvi met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to talk about Pakistan’s stance in the wake of the ICC’s decision to withdraw Bangladesh as a host. According to reports, discussions about a potential boycott of the tournament or the match against India have taken place, and Pakistan has expressed support for Bangladesh. Rashid Latif, a former Pakistani cricket player, feels that Pakistan has lost the opportunity to act decisively.

Final decisiom on Pakistan’s inclusion will be taken by the goverment

Latif said the final decision will be taken by the government but felt Pakistan acted too late. He noted that while pulling out of the tournament entirely may not be easy, but the team could boycott match group stage match against India, even if the two sides were to meet in the final.

“If the government says we won’t play against India, the ICC will have to accept it,” Latif said. “If they don’t, that’s where the real confrontation begins.”

When the host questioned what would happen if India and Pakistan met in the final, Latif responded, “Nahi khelenge” (we won’t play), reflecting the suggested protest plan.

Rashid Latif said Pakistan should have boycotted earlier

Latif also said that Pakistan should have boycotted as soon as the decision to replace Bangladesh was taken, “The time for a strike has passed,” Latif remarked on the YouTube channel CaughtBehind. “Every decision has a timing. You should strike while the iron is hot. That time was last week during the ICC meeting.”

He further said, “We showed our support. We voted for them. That chapter is over. If we boycott now, it won’t have the same impact.”

Mohsin Naqvi confirmed that the final decision of Pakistan’s participation in T20 World Cup 2026, will be confirmed by Friday or next Monday.

