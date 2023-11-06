Home

Timed-Out In Cricket – What Is It? What Does The MCC Rule Say? Explained

Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews became the first batter in international cricket to be dismissed by 'Timed Out'.

Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews walks back after been Timed Out against Bangladesh. (Image: Screengrab)

New Delhi: Sri Lanka batter Angelo Mathews became the first batter in the history of international cricket to be dismissed by ‘Timed Out’. The incident happened on the 25th over as Mathews didn’t face a single ball before returning to the dressing room. The veteran batter had just walked in after the dismissal of Sadeera Samarawickrama. He came with a wrong helmet and was having issues adjusting it. He asked for a correct helmet and by the time the substitute came in with it, Bangladesh appealed for a timed-out.

Although Mathews tried to explain the situation to the umpires, the officials went by the rules and gave him out. Had Bangladesh withdrew their appeal, Mathews would have stayed. As a result, Mathews was out for a duck and he didn’t face a ball. However, no bowler will be given credit for Mathews’ wicket.

What Is Timed-Out In Cricket?

40.1 Out Timed out (WHAT DOES MCC RULE SAY)

40.1.1 After the fall of a wicket or the retirement of a batter, the incoming batter must, unless time has been called, be ready to receive the ball, or the other batter must be ready to receive the next ball within 3 minutes of the dismissal or retirement. If this requirement is not met, the incoming batter will be out, Timed out.

40.1.2 In the event of an extended delay in which no batter comes to the wicket, the umpires shall adopt the procedure of Law 16.3 (Umpires awarding a match). For the purposes of that Law the start of the action shall be taken as the expiry of the three minutes referred to above.

