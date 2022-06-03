Surrey: Ever thought cricket and Tinder could come together? Surely, you did not! While cricket is a game played on the field, Tinder is a popular dating app. So how can it come together? But as bizarre as it may sound – the two have come together. A cricket club in Surrey has come up with an unique way of recruiting players. The Englefield Green Cricket Club, based in Surrey, opened up a Tinder account, where they posed as a 36-year-old female.Also Read - Eng vs NZ 1st Test Highlights, Day 2 Scorecard: Mitchell-Blundell Unbeaten 180-run Stand Puts Visitors Ahead At Stumps

The profile picture has a pint of lager placed near the ropes.

"George, 36, looking for new players for Englefield cricket club." They opted to leave their contact details, under "Email: egcchub@gmail.com. Twitter: @Egcc1. Insta: englefieldgreencc," the bio read.

Incredible recruitment tactic from Englefield CC, listing themselves as a 36-year-old woman on Tinder in an effort to attract new players. @EGCC1, via @DanTHFC1 pic.twitter.com/NujgP2eMUC — That’s so Village (@ThatsSoVillage) May 30, 2022

Here are some of the hilarious responses that followed:

At 36, your team is going to be full of truly single 30+ men, those seeking affairs and student Milf hunters. I would love to see that slip cordon! — Samit Ghosh (@GhoshENTsurgeon) May 30, 2022

Excellent. But they may need to work on other parts of their media offering.. pic.twitter.com/AZdA4cbqmh — Sir Alan B’Stard MP QC PhD KPMG (@BStardAlan) June 1, 2022

As a married man, I won’t be visiting Tinder for any reason however if it gets the uni students in, maybe we should get one of the young guys to do it lol — Chris Rose (@paperless_books) May 30, 2022

