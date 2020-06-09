Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Swarovski Tirol vs SV Mattersburg Dream11 Team Prediction Austrian League 2020 – Football Tips For Today's Match TIR vs MTS at Tivoli Stadion: In one of the high-awaited clashes of Austrian Bundesliga, Swarovski Tirol FC will host SV Mattersburg in their next game at the Tivoli Stadion Tiron on Tuesday. The Austrian League TIR vs MTS encounter will kick-start at 10 PM IST. The home side Swarovski started the relegation round by receiving a heavy beating in their first game. They were defeated by St. Polten 0-5 in the first game. In the second match, they elevated the level of their performances but failed to get out a result. They played a 1-1 draw to Rheindorf Altach.

Mattersburg FC, on the other hand, have drawn one game and won one game in the relegation round so far. They are sitting at the third place in the relegation round. While the home side would be eyeing their first victory of the relegation round, Mattersburg would try to keep the good form by registering another win.The live TV or online broadcast of the Austrian League 2020 football game will not be available in India.

Kick-Off Time: The Austrian League 2020 match between Swarovski Tirol and SV Mattersburg will start at 10 PM IST. Also Read - SKW vs LGT Dream11 Team Players Prediction Korean Baseball League 2020: Captain, And Fantasy Baseball Tips For Today's SK Wyverns vs LG Twins Match in South Korea 3 PM IST June 9 , 2020 Tuesday

Venue: Tivoli Stadion Tirol

My Dream11 Team

GK: F Oswald

DEF: T Mahrer, D Nemeth, A Farinas, B Soares

MID: A Kuen (VC), A Gruber, F Rieder, T Petsos

ST: M Pusic (C), Z Dedic

TIR vs MTS Probable Playing XIs

Swarovski Tirol: F Oswald (GK); F Koch, B Soares, D Guggaing, F Adjei; C Walch, F Rieder, T Petsos, M Svoboda; K Yeboah, Z Dedic.

SV Mattersburg: M Kuster (GK); A Farinas, T Mahrer, A Holler, D Nemeth; A Gruber, F Hart, A Kuen, P Erhardt, P Salomon; M Pusic.

TIR vs MTS SQUADS

Swarovski Tirol: Pascal Grunwald, Simon Beccari, Ferdinand Oswald, Stefan Hagerup, Harald Wogrin, Michael Svoboda, David Gugganig, Ignacio Jáuregui, Thanos Petsos, Kevin Nitzlnader, Ione, Julian Gölles, Sandro Neurauter, Dino Kovacec, Fabian Koch, Florian Buchacher, Bruno Soares, Benjamin Pranter, Florian Toplitsch, Florian Rieder, Felix Adjei, Clemens Walch, Sebastian Santin, Stefan Maierhofer, Zlatko Dedic, Kelvin Yeboah, Lukas Grgic.

SV Mattersburg: Markus Kuster, Tino Casali, Manuel Salaba, Nedeljko Malic, Lukas Rath, Thorsten Mahrer, David Nemeth, Michael Steinwender, Alois Holler, Alejandro Farinas, Michael Lercher, Florian Hart, Philipp Erhardt, Patrick Salomon, Andreas Kuen, Andreas Gruber, Fabian Miesenbock, Christoph Halper, Julius Ertlthaler, Marko Kvasina, Martin Pusic, Victor Olatunji, Stephan Schimandl, Patrick Burger.

