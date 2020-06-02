Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Swarovski Tirol vs St. Polten FC Dream11 Team Prediction Austrian League 2020 – Football Tips For Today's Match TIR vs POL at Tivoli Stadion: In the second match of the day in Austrian League 2020, Swarovski Tirol FC are all set to host St. Polten FC in a relegation round battle at the Tivoli Stadion on Tuesday (June 2). The match will kick-start at 10 PM (IST). During the regular round, Swarovski Tirol finished at the second position in the league standings after registering five wins, four draws, and 13 losses in 22 games. They are coming to this game off a 3-0 win over Hartberg.

St. Polten on the other hand, finished the regular season at the bottom of the points table with only three wins, eight draws, and 11 losses in 22 matches. They would start the relegation round as the bottom-placed side with the real threat of getting relegated. While the home side would be looking to capitalize on the recent form to register a win, the visitors would be happy to get anything out of this game. The live TV or online broadcast of the Austrian League 2020 football game will not be available in India.

Kick-Off Time: The Austrian League 2020 match between Swarovski Tirol and St. Polten FC will start at 10 PM IST.

Venue: Tivoli Stadion Tirol

My Dream11 Team

GK: F Oswald

DEF: M Svoboda, B Soares, A Muhamedbegovic

MID: F Rieder, B Pranter (VC), D Luxbacher, C Burke

ST: Z Dedic (C), S Mairhofer, P Kwang-Ryong

TIR vs POL Probable Playing XIs

Swarovski Tirol: F Oswald (GK); B Soares, F Koch, M Svoboda; B Pranter, L Grgic, T Petsos, F Rieder, F Adjei; Z Dedic, M Mairhofer.

St. Polten FC: T Vollnofer (GK); L Leite, A Muhamedbegovic, S Strangl, K Schulz; D Hofbauer, C Burke, D Luxbacher, G Davies, A Carius; P Kwang-Ryong.

TIR vs POL SQUADS

Swarovski Tirol: Pascal Grünwald, Simon Beccari, Ferdinand Oswald, Stefan Hagerup, Harald Wogrin, Michael Svoboda, David Gugganig, Ignacio Jáuregui, Thanos Petsos, Kevin Nitzlnader, Ione, Julian Gölles, Sandro Neurauter, Dino Kovacec, Fabian Koch, Florian Buchacher, Bruno Soares, Benjamin Pranter, Florian Toplitsch, Florian Rieder, Felix Adjei, Clemens Walch, Sebastian Santin, Stefan Maierhofer, Zlatko Dedic, Kelvin Yeboah, Lukas Grgic.

St. Polten FC: Riegler, Kilian Kretschmer, Thomas Vollnhofer, Thomas Alexiev, Luan, Luca Meisl, Daniel Petrovic, Christoph Klarer, Ahmet Muhamedbegovic, Sandro Ingolitsch, Michael Schimpelsberger, Daniel Drescher, Stefan Stangl, Dominik Hofbauer, Michael Ambichl, Daniel Luxbacher, George Davies, Martin Rasner, Pak Kwang-Ryong, Daniele Schütz, Valentin Lamprecht, Nico Gorzel, Christoph Messerer, Robert Ljubicic, Alan, Lorenz Grabovac, Kofi Schulz, Nicolas Meister, Cory Burke, Marcel Tanzmayr, Issiaka Ouedraogo.

