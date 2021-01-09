TIT vs DOL Dream11 Tips And Prediction South Africa ODD

Titans vs Dolphins Dream11 Team Prediction South Africa ODD – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's TIT vs DOL at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom: In the season opening encounter of South Africa ODD 2020, Dolphins will take on Titans at the Senwes Park, Potchefstroom – Saturday – January 9. The South Africa ODD – Titans vs Dolphins match will begin at 1:30 PM IST. Titans will be looking to start afresh after a pretty indifferent last season in the 50-over tournament. They won just four games and finished second from bottom in the points table last year. With the likes of Theunis de Bruyn, Diego Rosier and skipper Grant Thomson – Titans have a solid squad this season. Their bowling attack looks a lot stronger, and they have good depth as well. Kyle Abbott returns to the fray in the South African domestic circuit, and he will aid the likes of Tabraiz Shamsi, Junior Dala and Thando Ntini. On the other hand, Dolphins were excellent in the last edition. They won seven and lost three of their ten league games in last season's ODD Cup.

Venue: Senwes Park, Potchefstroom.

TIT vs DOL My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Grant Roelofsen

Batsmen: Diego Rosier, Dean Elgar, Sarel Erwee, Khaya Zondo

All-rounders: Grant Thomson, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy

Bowlers: Gregory Maholkwana, Kerwin Mungroo, Keshav Maharaj

TIT vs DOL Probable Playing XIs

Titans: Henry Davids, Rubin Hermann (wk), Grant Thomson (C), Theunis de Bruyn, Neil Brand, Diego Rosier, Dayyaan Galiem, Kyle Abbott, Tabraiz Shamsi, Junior Dala, Thando Ntini.

Dolphins: Grant Roelofsen, Marques Ackerman, Khaya Zondo, David Miller, Mangaliso Mosehle (wk), Andile Phehlukwayo, Senuran Muthusamy, Robbie Frylinck, Eathan Bosch, Prenelan Subrayen (C), Kerwin Mungroo.

TIT vs DOL SQUADS

Titans: Grant Thomson (C), Henry Davids, Neil Brand, Theunis de Bruyn, Matthew Arnold, Diego Rosier, Lizaad Williams, Rubin Hermann (wk), Kyle Abbott, Dayyaan Galiem, Sibonelo Makhanya, Tabraiz Shamsi, Junior Dala, Okuhle Cele, Gregory Mahlokwana, Thando Ntini.

Dolphins: Prenelan Subrayen (C), Marques Ackerman, David Miller, Mangaliso Mosehle (wk), Michael Erlank, Ruan de Swardt, Senuran Muthusamy, Khaya Zondo, Robbie Frylinck, Grant Roelofsen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keith Dudgeon, Eathan Bosch, Ottniel Baartman, Kerwin Mungroo, Andile Simelane.

