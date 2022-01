Dream11 Team Prediction

Time: 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Alembic Ground, Vadodara

TIT vs GLA My Dream11 Team

Amit Paasi, Lakshyajeet Padhiyar, Shubham Jhadhav, Harsh Desai (vc), Sukrit Pandey (c), Shlok Desai, Malhar Ghewariya, Sanjay Vishwakarma, Dev Patel, Vijay Halai, Lakshit Toksiya

Probable Playing XIs

Titan

Lakshyajeet Padhiyar, Dev Patel, Harsh Desai, Aditya Menon (wk), Sukrit Pandey (c), Anil Trivedi, Bhaskar Tungare, Tasmay Bedade, Sanjay Vishwakarma, Lakshit Toksiya, Nisarg Patel

Gladiators

Vijay Halai, Amit Passi, Shlok Desai, Shubham Jadhav (wk), Manav Bedekar, Kinit Patel, Shalin Shah, Rachesh Tandel, Malhar Ghewariya (c), Sachin Jha, Harshil Prajapati

