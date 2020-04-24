Titans vs Daredevils MyTeam11 Tips and Prediction Cricket Also Read - SMO vs DIN Dream11 Team Prediction, Belarus Premier League: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Football Tips Smolevichi vs Dinamo Minsk at Haradski Stadium, Barysaw 8:30 PM IST

Check MyTeam11 Team Taipei T10 League – With no sporting action taking place taking place around the world, Taiwan has recovered from this widespread situation. The Taipei T10 League is first of its kind in Taiwan, bringing sports up slowly and steadily. The opening match will see Hsinchu Titans come face against Taiwan Daredevils. Being the first match of series, all eyes will be on the players, identifying the go getters of the respective teams. Both teams will look forward to put the best foot forward.

Here is today's Titans vs Daredevils MyTeam11 pick for Cricket

Titans vs Daredevils MyTeam11 Team

Wicket-Keepers – Hugh J Schalkwyk, Venkatesh Goudar

Batsmen – Louis Van Niekerk

All-Rounders – Ragu Ram (CAPTAIN), Duane Christie (VICE CAPTAIN), Vinay M S, Eknath Sarkar, George Klopper.

Bowlers – Ashish Kumar Pandey, Pramod Kumar Mandal, Thomas Rayen

Titans vs Daredevils MyTeam11 match schedule

The match starts at 9:00 AM IST

At Yingfeng Ground, TPE

Live Streaming: The live streaming of all matches will be available on mobile application SportsTiger

Titans vs Daredevils MyTeam11 Playing 11

Hsinchu Titans: Ragu Ram, Pramod Kumar Mandal, Ashish Kumar Pandey, Thomas Rayen, Venkatesh Goudar, Vinay M S, Eknath Sarkar, Joyal Francis,Vijay Ganisetti ,Vijay Kumar ,Rachit Agarwal

Taiwan Daredevils: George Klopper, Jeff Black, Duane Christie, Hugh J Schalkwyk, Johan Koekemoer, Hein Nothnagel, Louis Van Niekerk, Tertius De Jager, Christiaan Du Toit, Charl Toua, Herman Snyman

