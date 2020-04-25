Titans vs TCA MyTeam11 Tips and Prediction Cricket Also Read - NEM vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, Belarus Premier League: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Football Tips Neman Grodno vs Energetik-BGU at Haradski Stadium, Barysaw 9:30 PM IST

Check MyTeam11 Team Taipei T10 League –The second match of the inaugural Taipei T-10 League will be played between Hsinchu Titans and TCA Indians. Hsinchu Titans will be playing their second match just after the first so they will be well aware of the pitch conditions. All eyes will be on Titans experienced batsman Rachit Agarwal who has performed exceptionally well in the domestic T20 format. In 20 T20 games, Rachit has scored four 50+ scores at an impressive strike rate. TCA Indians, on the other hand, will be playing their first match in Taipei T-10 League. The TCA Indians will be led by Manoj Kriplani. The 38-year-old allrounder has played 9 T20 games and bagged 9 wickets. Kriplani also has one fifty to his name.

Titans vs TCA MyTeam11 Team

Wicketkeepers – Venkatesh Goudar

Batsmen– Rachit Agarwal (CAPTAIN), Amit Kumar Bedava (VICE CAPTAIN), Partheeban Chinnamuthu

All-rounders– Manoj Kriplani, Nitesh Gupta, Murugan Subramani

Bowlers– Joyal Francis, Krish Veera, Neeraj Singh Patel, Thomas Rayen

Titans vs TCA MyTeam11 match schedule

The match starts at 11:00 AM IST

At Yingfeng Ground, TPE

Live Streaming: SportsTiger App

Titans vs TCA MyTeam11 Playing 11

Hsinchu Titans : Venkatesh Goudar (WK), Joyal Francis, Nitesh Gupta, Rachit Agarwal, Vijay Kumar, Manoj Kriplani, Ashish Kumar Pandey, Vijay Ganisetty, Karuna Nidhi, Thomas Rayen, Eknath Sarkar

TCA Indians : Praveen Kumar Chittem (WK), Amit Kumar Bedaka, Partheeban Chinnamuthu, Vivek Hegde, Manoj Kriplani, Murugan Subramani, Krish Veera, Neeraj Singh Patel, Kishore Krishnagiri, Manoj Doss, Jaysiva Ganesamurthi

