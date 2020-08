Dream11 Team Prediction

TKR vs BAR Hero CPL T20 2020: Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs For Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Tridents Match at Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad 7:30 PM IST August 23:

The Trinbago Knight Riders lock horns with the Barbados Tridents in the first match on Sunday at the Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad. While the Knight Riders are yet to lose a match out of the two matches they have played thus far, whereas, the Tridents have lost one match out of the two they played.

They lost their last encounter against the Zouks. They will have to bounce back from the loss and the problem with such leagues is that there is not much time in between fixtures.

TOSS: The Hero CPL T20 2020 match toss between Trinbago Knight Riders and Barbados Tridents will take place at 7.00 PM (IST).

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad.

S Hope, C Munro, D Bravo, L Simmons, S Narine, M Santner, J Holder, K Mayers, Harry Gurney, Hayden Walsh, Chris Jordan.

Likely XI

Team Trinbago Knight Riders (Playing XI): Sunil Narine, Lendl Simmons, Colin Munro, Darren Bravo, Tim Seifert, Keiron Pollard, DJ Bravo, Khary Pierre, Fawad Ahmed, Ali Khan, Jayden Seales.

Team Barbados Tridents (Playing XI): Johnson Charles, Shai Hope, Corey Anderson, Kyle Mayers, Jonathan Carter, Mitchell Santner, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Hayden Walsh Jr, Raymon Reifer, Ashley Nurse.

SQUADS

Trinbago Knight Riders

Lendl Simmons, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard (C), Tim Seifert (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales, Fawad Ahmed, Ali Khan, Amir Jangoo, Tion Webster, Akeal Hosein, Sikandar Raza, Anderson Phillip, Pravin Tambe.

Barbados Tridents

Johnson Charles, Shai Hope (wk), Corey Anderson, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder (C), Jonathan Carter, Raymon Reifer, Mitchell Santner, Ashley Nurse, Rashid Khan, Hayden Walsh Jr, Shamarh Brooks, Justin Greaves, Joshua Bishop, Nyeem Young, Shayan Jahangir, Keon Harding.

