TKR vs BAR Hero CPL T20 2020: Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs For Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Trident T20 Match at Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad 7:30 PM IST August 29:

Trinbago Knight Riders will take on the Barbados Tridents in the league match of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020. The venue for the match will be the iconic Queens Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad. TKR is atop of the points table and is yet to be beaten. Barbados Tridents, on the other hand, are in the third position with three wins and two losses.

TOSS: The Hero CPL T20 2020 match toss between Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Trident will take place at 7.00 PM (IST).

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad.

My Dream11 Team

Dwayne Bravo(captain), Kyle Mayers(vice-captain), Johnson Charles, Dwayne Bravo, Jason Holder, Lendl Simmons, Darren Bravo, Colin Munro, Jayden Seales, Hayden Walsh, Rashid Khan

Likely XI

Trinbago Knight Riders-Tion Webster, Lendl Simmons, Colin Munro, Tim Seifert (WK), Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard (C), DJ Bravo, Sikandar Raza, Khary Pierre, Fawad Ahmed, and M Ali Khan

Barbados Trident- Shai Hope (WK), Johnson Charles, Corey Anderson, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder (C), Ashley Nurse, Rashid Khan, Mitchell Santner, Raymon Reifer, Nyeem Young, and Hayden Walsh Jr.

SQUADS

Trinbago Knight Riders: Lendl Simmons, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard (c), Tim Seifert (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales, Fawad Ahmed, Ali Khan, Amir Jangoo, Tion Webster, Akeal Hosein, Sikandar Raza, Anderson Phillip, Pravin Tambe

Barbados Tridents: Johnson Charles, Shai Hope (wk), Corey Anderson, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder (c), Jonathan Carter, Raymon Reifer, Mitchell Santner, Ashley Nurse, Rashid Khan, Hayden Walsh Jr, Shamarh Brooks, Justin Greaves, Joshua Bishop, Nyeem Young, Shayan Jahangir, Keon Harding

