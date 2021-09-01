Live CPL 2021 Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Score And Match Updates

St Kitts: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of TKR vs GAW live cricket match updates from Warner Park, St Kitts. Kieron Pollard and Company will look to continue their winning momentum in the tournament in the match against Nicholas Pooran's Guyana Amazon Warriors. The defending champions have started the tournament on a mixed note with 2 wins and 2 losses in four matches. While Guyana have lost their last couple of matches. TKR will start the match as favourites and will look to exploit Guyana with their power-pack batting attack.

Live Updates

  • 8:20 PM IST

    Live Score TKR vs GAW CPL 2021 T20 Match Updates: Munro is looking in decent touch as he is looking to attack the loose deliveries. TKR have rebuild from the early blows and now the responsibility is on Munro and Seifert shoulders to take them to a formidable total. TKR 70/3 in 10 overs

  • 8:13 PM IST

    Live Score TKR vs GAW CPL 2021 T20 Match Updates: Colin Munro has stated his intentions with a sublime six over long-on to Mohammed Hafeez. Munro has the ability to take the game away from the opposition on his own and Knight Riders will want him to do that today after losing some early wickets. TKR 57/3 in 8 overs

  • 8:06 PM IST

    Live Score TKR vs GAW CPL 2021 T20 Match Updates: OUT! BOWLED! Second in the over for Hafeez as this time, he gets the better of Webster. What an over from Hafeez and GAW are on the top. Webster departs for just 19. Tim Seifert is the new man in. TKR 46/3 in 6 overs

  • 8:04 PM IST

    Live Score TKR vs GAW CPL 2021 T20 Match Updates: OUT! Mohammed Hafeez strikes in his very first over and Sunil Narine is walking back towards the pavilion. The southpaw tries to play a big shot but missed the top connection and Smith takes a good running catch. Colin Munro is the new man in. TKR 39/2 in 5.3 overs

  • 8:00 PM IST

    Live Score TKR vs GAW CPL 2021 T20 Match Updates: Finally a good over for Knight Riders as 17 runs came from it. Naveen-ul-Haq missed his line and length and paid the price for it. Sunil Narine attacked the full deliveries. TKR 37/1 in 5 overs

  • 7:54 PM IST

    Live Score TKR vs GAW CPL 2021 T20 Match Updates: A very sloppy fielding from Shoaib Malin on the final ball of the over as he dropped an easy catch which gave Sunil Narine a lifeline. Shepherd has been stunning with the ball so far as the batters in the middle are feeling the pressure now to play a big shot. TKR 20/1 in 4 overs

  • 7:46 PM IST

    Live Score TKR vs GAW CPL 2021 T20 Match Updates: Naveen-ul-Haq put the batsmen under a lot of pressure with his tight line and lengths as a result only one run came from it. One out of the two batsmen now needs to fire in the remaining powerplay overs. TKR 12/1 in 3 overs

  • 7:40 PM IST

    Live Score TKR vs GAW CPL 2021 T20 Match Updates: Excellent first over from Romario Shepherd as only one run came from it that too was a leg bye. The pacer hit the deck really hard which put the batters on the backfoot. TKR 10/1 in 2 overs

  • 7:34 PM IST

    Live Score TKR vs GAW CPL 2021 T20 Match Updates: OUT! Lendl Simmons depart for a golden duck. The swashbuckling opener looked to play the square cut but edged the ball to the stumps. Nicholas Pooran will be very happy with the gamble he took with Chandrapaul Hemraj in the first over. TKR 1/1 in 0.2 over

  • 7:31 PM IST

    Live Score TKR vs GAW CPL 2021 T20 Match Updates: Sunil Narine and Lendl Simmons are out in the middle to open the innings for TKR. While Chandrapaul Hemraj to start the proceedings with the new ball.