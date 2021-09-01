CPL 2021 Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Match Updates

St Kitts: Hello and welcome to our coverage of TKR vs GAW cricket match updates from Warner Park, St Kitts. Kieron Pollard and Company will look to continue their winning momentum in the tournament in the match against Nicholas Pooran’s Guyana Amazon Warriors. The defending champions have started the tournament on a mixed note with 2 wins and 2 losses in four matches. While Guyana have lost their last couple of matches. TKR will start the match as favourites and will look to exploit Guyana with their power-pack batting attack.Also Read - Live Streaming Cricket CPL 2021: When And Where to Watch Caribbean Premier League 2021 Stream Live Cricket Match Online And on TV

Live Updates

  • 11:46 PM IST

  • 11:36 PM IST

    A brilliant game of cricket and an outstanding super over bowled by Romario Shepherd who had only seven runs to defend and he started it by getting Kieron Pollard’s wicket on the first ball. The paceman put the Kiwi duo of Colin Munro and Tim Seifert under pressure and guide his team to a 2-run win in the Super Over.

  • 11:35 PM IST

    BALL 6: Just a single and Romaria Shepherd guides Guyana Amazon Warriors to a thrilling win a super over by 2 runs.

  • 11:34 PM IST

    Ball 5: DOT BALL! And TKR now need four runs from the final ball. TKR 3/1

  • 11:33 PM IST

    Ball 4: A fumble near the boundary line by Shimron Hetmyer and Seifert manages to get two. TKR 3/1

  • 11:32 PM IST

    Ball 3: Another good delivery from the paceman as only single comes from it. Seifert has a big responsibility on his shoulders now. TKR 1/1

  • 11:31 PM IST

    Ball 2: DOT BALL! Colin Munro charges down the ground but only manages to hit it straight to the bowler’s hands. TKR 0/1

  • 11:30 PM IST

    Ball 1: OUT! And it’s a wicket on the first ball as Kieron Pollard tries to clear the long-off but gets caught by Shoaib Malik at boundary rope. TKR 0/1

  • 11:28 PM IST

    Colin Munro and Kieron Pollard to chase down the target in Super Over. Mario Shepherd has the ball in his hand to stop the duo.

  • 11:24 PM IST

    Knight Riders need just 7 runs to win in super over!