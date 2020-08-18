Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Dream11 Team Prediction Hero CPL T20 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s TKR vs GUY at Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad: As things slowly get back to normal amid the pandemic, T20 franchise cricket is finally back to give some respite to the cricket fans. The much-awaited Caribbean Premier League 2020 kicks off with a mouthwatering clash between the Trinbago Knight Riders and the Guyana Amazon Warriors at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad. Much to the delight of former champions Trinbago Knight Riders, this year’s T20 tournament will be taking place in Trinidad. Also Read - ICV vs PAK-CC Dream11 Team Hints, ECS T10 - Vienna: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Indian CC vs Pakistan CC, 10th Match at Seebarn Cricket Ground 8:30 PM IST Tuesday August 18

Boasting of T20 superstars such as Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine and Dwayne Bravo, TKR is the hot favourites heading into this competition, although their opponents Guyana Amazon Warriors aren’t far off. Runners-up in the previous edition, Guyana would look to go a step further this time around and will bank on the likes of Shimron Hetmyer and Nicholas Pooran in the middle-order. The live online streaming and TV broadcast of Hero CPL T20 will be available on Sony Sports Network. Also Read - SAL vs ACW Dream11 Team Hints, ECS T10 - Vienna: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Salzburg CC vs Austria CC Wien, 9th Match at Seebarn Cricket Ground 6:30 PM IST Tuesday August 18

TOSS – The Hero CPL T20 2020 match toss between Trinbago Knight Riders and Guyana Amazon Warriors will take place at 7 PM (IST). Also Read - IPL 2020: Fantasy Sports League Platform Dream11 Bags Title Sponsorship Rights For Rs 222 Crore

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Tim Seifert, Nicholas Pooran

Batsmen: Colin Munro (C), Lendl Simmons, Ross Taylor, Brandon King

All-Rounders: Sunil Narine (vc), Keemo Paul

Bowlers: Fawad Ahmed, Khary Pierre, Imran Tahir

TKR vs GUY Probable Playing XIs

Trinbago Knight Riders: Lendl Simmons, Colin Munro, Tim Seifert, Kieron Pollard (C), Darren Bravo, Dwayne Bravo, Sunil Narine, Fawad Ahmed, Anderson Phillip, Ali Khan and Khary Pierre.

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Brandon King, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Ross Taylor, Nicholas Pooran, Sherfane Rutherford, Chris Green (C), Keemo Paul, Imran Tahir, Romario Shepherd and Naveen-ul-Haq.

TKR vs GUY Squads

Trinbago Knight Riders: Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Darren Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Khary Pierre, Tim Seifert, Sikandar Raza, Anderson Phillip, Pravin Tambe, Jayden Seales, Amir Jangoo, Tion Webster, Akeal Hosein, Muhammad Ali Khan.

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Imran Tahir, Nicholas Pooran, Brandon King, Ross Taylor, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Green, Kissoondath Magram, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Naveen Ul Haq, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Kevin Sinclair, Ashmeade Nedd, Odean Smith, Anthony Bramble, Jasdeep Singh.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ TKR Dream11 Team/ GUY Dream11 Team/ Trinbago Knight Riders Dream11 Team/ Guyana Amazon Warriors Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.