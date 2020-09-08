TKR vs JAM Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Tallawahs Dream11 Team Prediction CPL T20 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s TKR vs JAM at Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad: Red-hot Trinbago Knight Riders will be up against Jamaica Tallawahs in the first semifinal of the ongoing Caribbean League today. TKR entered the last-four stage after remaining unbeaten, a streak that has seen them win 10 matches on the trot. Their opponents Tallawahs somehow managed to seal the spot after managing just three wins from 10 matches while losing six with win producing no result. Also Read - TUS vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips For Indian Tuskers vs Barbarian CC T10 Match 8 at National Sports Academy 3:30 PM IST September 8

Glenn Phillips is the this season’s highest run-getter with 314 runs at 39.25 while Mujeeb Ur Rahman is the leading wicket-taker having taken 15 scalps at 13.27. Also Read - BD vs BOD Dream11 Team Prediction Shpageeza T20 League: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips For Band-e-Amir Dragons vs Boost Defenders T20 Match at Kabul International Cricket Stadium 2:30 PM IST September 8

All the CPL matches this year are being played in Trinidad across two venues – Brian Lara Stadium and Queen’s Park Oval due to the coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - BAR vs MUS Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips For Barbarian CC vs Medical University Sofia T10 Match 7 at National Sports Academy 1:30 PM IST September 8

TOSS: The CPL T20 2020 match toss between Trinbago Knight Riders and Jamaica Tallawahs will take place at 7:00 PM (IST).

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad

TKR vs JAM My Dream11 Team

Sunil Narine (captain), Dwayne Bravo (vice-captain), Carlos Brathwaite, Tim Seifert, Colin Munro, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Sandeep Lamichhane, Darren Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Rovman Powell, Fawad Ahmed

TKR vs JAM Full Squads

Jamaica Tallawahs: Rovman Powell (captain), Glenn Phillips (wk), Sandeep Lamichhane, Fidel Edwards, Nkrumah Bonner, Asif Ali, Ramaal Lewis, Preston McSween, Oshane Thomas, Ryan Persaud, Jermaine Blackwood, Chadwick Walton, Andre Russell, Nicholas Kirton, Carlos Brathwaite, Veerasammy Permaul, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Trinbago Knight Riders: Kieron Pollard (captain), Tim Seifert (wk), Fawad Ahmed, Pravin Tambe, Tion Webster, Amir Jangoo, Darren Bravo, Sikandar Raza, Akeal Hosein, Ali Khan, Anderson Phillip, Dwayne Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales

Check Dream11 Prediction/ TKR Dream11 Team/ JAM Dream11 Team/ Trinbago Knight Riders Dream11 Team/ Jamaica Tallawahs Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more