TKR vs JAM Dream11 Team Prediction CPL T20

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Tallawahs Dream11 Team Prediction CPL T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s TKR vs JAM at Warner Park: In Match 18 of CPL T20 tournament, Trinbago Knight Riders will lock horns with the Jamaica Tallawahs at the Warner Park on Sunday. The CPL T20 TKR vs JAM match will start at 12 AM IST – September 5. Four-time champions, Trinbago Knight Riders haven’t performed played as per their potential this year. Knight Riders have managed to win only two out of their five matches and are currently placed at the fifth spot in the standings with 4 points. They lost to Guyana Amazon Warriors in the super over in their last CPL T20 match. On the other hand, Jamaica Tallawahs have been slightly inconsistent in this tournament. With two wins and as many losses, they are placed at 4th spot in the standings with 4 points. Here is the CPL T20 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and TKR vs JAM Dream11 Team Prediction, TKR vs JAM Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, TKR vs JAM Probable XIs CPL T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Tallawahs, Fantasy Playing Tips – CPL T20.Also Read - SKN vs SLK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips CPL T20 Match 17: Captain, Vice-captain- St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Saint Lucia Kings, Playing 11s, Team News From Warner Park at 7:30 PM IST September 5 Sunday

TOSS: The CPL T20 toss between Trinbago Knight Riders and Jamaica Tallawahs will take place at 11:30 PM IST – September 5. Also Read - SL vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips- Sri Lanka vs South Africa 2nd ODI: Captain, Vice-captain - Sri Lanka vs South Africa, Today's Playing 11s, Team News For Today's ODI at R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo 2:30 PM IST September 4 Saturday

Time: 12 AM IST. Also Read - PRC vs SWC Dream11 Team Prediction KCA Club Championship Match 10: Captain, Fantasy Tips- Pratibha Cricket Club vs Swantons Cricket Club, Playing XIs For Today's Match at SD College Ground at 9:30 AM IST September 4 Saturday

Venue: Warner Park.

TKR vs JAM My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Chadwick Walton, Tim Seifert

Batsmen – Colin Munro, Kennar Lewis, Rovman Powell

All-rounders – Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine (VC), Andre Russell (C)

Bowlers – Ravi Rampaul, Akeal Hosein, Migael Pretorius

TKR vs JAM Probable Playing 11s

Trinbago Knight Riders: Lendl Simmons, Sunil Narine, Tion Webster, Colin Munro, Tim Seifert, Kieron Pollard (C), Denesh Ramdin (wk), Isuru Udana, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul, Jayden Seales.

Jamaica Tallawahs: Chadwick Walton (wk), Kennar Lewis, Haider Ali, Rovman Powell (C), Shamarh Brooks, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Migael Pretorius, Chris Green, Joshua James, Fidel Edwards.

TKR vs JAM Squads

Trinbago Knight Riders: Sunil Narine, Lendl Simmons, Tion Webster, Colin Munro, Tim Seifert, Kieron Pollard (C), Denesh Ramdin (wk), Isuru Udana, Akeal Hosein, Khary Pierre, Ravi Rampaul, Yasir Shah, Anderson Phillip, Ali Khan, Leonardo Julien, Jayden Seales, Darren Bravo.

Jamaica Tallawahs: Chadwick Walton (wk), Kennar Lewis, Haider Ali, Rovman Powell (C), Shamarh Brooks, Carlos Brathwaite, Andre Russell, Migael Pretorius, Chris Green, Joshua James, Fidel Edwards, Jason Mohammed, Veerasammy Permaul, Imran Khan, Qais Ahmad, Kirk McKenzie, Ryan Persaud, Abhijai Mansingh.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ JAM Dream11 Team/ TKR Dream11 Team/ Jamaica Tallawahs Dream11 Team Prediction/ Trinbago Knight Riders Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – CPL T20/ Fantasy Cricket Tips and more.