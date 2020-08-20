Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Tallawahs Dream11 Team Prediction Hero CPL T20 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's TKR vs JAM at Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad: As things slowly get back to normal amid the pandemic, T20 franchise cricket is finally back to give some respite to the cricket fans. The much-awaited Caribbean Premier League 2020 kicked off in an emphatic fashion with a bang. The league has so far produced high-quality encounters and edge of the seat thrillers. In another clash of Hero CPL T20 – Trinbago Knight Riders will take on Jamaica Tallawahs at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad. Much to the delight of former champions Trinbago Knight Riders, this year's T20 tournament will be taking place in Trinidad. Both the sides are coming into this match after their wins in the respective first matches. Knight Riders get the better of Guyana Amazon Warriors in the opening match of this year's CPL. Ali Khan and Sunil Narine were particularly good with the ball and restricted Guyana to 144 runs.

On the other hand, Jamaica Tallawahs beat St Lucia Zouks by 5 wickets on Wednesday. Bowling first, Veerasammy Permaul and Mujeeb Ur Rahman picked up two wickets each to stop the Zouks from getting a big total. The live online streaming and TV broadcast of Hero CPL T20 will be available on Sony Sports Network.

TOSS: The Hero CPL T20 2020 match toss between Trinbago Knight Riders and Jamaica Tallawahs will take place at 2.30 AM (IST).

Time: 3 AM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Tim Seifert

Batsmen: Glenn Phillips, Rovman Powell, Colin Munro

All-rounders: Andre Russell (VC), Sunil Narine (C), Kieron Pollard

Bowlers: Ali Khan, Fawad Ahmed, Mujeeb ur Rehman, Oshane Thomas

TKR vs JAM Probable Playing XIs

Trinbago Knight Riders: Lendl Simmons, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Tim Seifert (wk), Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard (C), Dwayne Bravo, Sikandar Raza, Jayden Seales, Fawad Ahmed, Ali Khan.

Jamaica Tallawahs: Glenn Phillips (wk), Chadwick Walton, Jermaine Blackwood, Rovman Powell, Andre Russell, Asif Ali, Carlos Brathwaite, Oshane Thomas, Sandeep Lamichhane, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fidel Edwards/Ramaal Lewis.

TKR vs JAM Squads

Trinbago Knight Riders: Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Darren Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Khary Pierre, Tim Seifert, Sikandar Raza, Anderson Phillip, Pravin Tambe, Jayden Seales, Amir Jangoo, Tion Webster, Akeal Hosein, Muhammad Ali Khan.

Jamaica Tallawahs: Andre Russell, Sandeep Lamichhane, Carlos Brathwaite, Rovman Powell, Glenn Phillips, Chadwick Walton, Oshane Thomas, Asif Ali, Fidel Edwards, Preston McSween, Jermaine Blackwood, Nicholas Kirton, Ramaal Lewis, Nkrumah Bonner, Veerasammy Permaul, Ryan Persaud.

