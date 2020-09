TKR vs SKN Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Dream11 Team Prediction CPL T20 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's TKR vs SKN at Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad: Who can stop the Trinbago juggernaut? The season leaders have won seven out of seven matches so far to take 14 points. They will now face St Kitts and Nevis Patriots for the first time this season and aim to continue their terrific run.

On the other hand Patriots are languishing at the bottom having won 1 and lost six of their seven matches so far. Looks like sort of a mis-match.

All the CPL matches this year are being played in Trinidad across two venues – Brian Lara Stadium and Queen's Park Oval due to the coronavirus pandemic.

TOSS: The CPL T20 2020 match toss between Trinbago Knight Riders and St Kitts & Nevis Patriots will take place at 7:00 PM (IST).

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad

TKR vs SKN My Dream11 Team

Kieron Pollard (captain), Evin Lewis (vice-captain), J. Da Silva, Darren Bravo, Ben Dunk, Lendl Simmons, Sohail Tanvir, Sikander Raza, Rayad Emrit, Akeal Hosein, Khary Pierre

TKR vs SKN Full Squads

Trinbago Knight Riders: Darren Bravo, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales, Fawad Ahmed, Lendl Simmons, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Tim Seifert (wk), Kieron Pollard (captain), Pravin Tambe, Sikandar Raza, Anderson Phillip, Ali Khan, Amir Jangoo, Tion Webster

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Rayad Emrit (captain), Denesh Ramdin (wk), Evin Lewis, Kieran Powell, Joshua Da Silva, Ben Dunk, Sohail Tanvir, Alzarri Joseph, Ish Sodhi, Imran Khan, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Chris Lynn, Sheldon Cottrell, Jahmar Hamilton, Nick Kelly, Dominic Drakes, Colin Archibald

