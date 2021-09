Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Dream11 Team Prediction Hero CPL T20 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of TKR vs SKN, Hero CPL T20, Trinbago Knight Riders Dream XI Team Player List, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Online Cricket Tips Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots ,Hero CPL T20 Fantasy Playing Tips – Hero CPL T20.Also Read - SLK vs TKR MATCH HIGHLIGHTS CPL 2021, Match 7 Cricket Updates: Riaz, Chase Star as St. Lucia Kings Beat Trinbago Knight Riders by 5 Runs

TKR vs SKN, Fantasy Cricket Predictions Hero CPL T20: Captain, Vice-captain For Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Today's Probable XIs at Warner Park. at 4:30 AM IST September 12 Sunday.

TOSS: The Hero CPL T20 match toss between Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Kits and Nevis Patriots will take place at 4:00 AM IST September 12 Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan Congratulates Trinbago Knight Riders For Winning Fourth CPL Title

Time: 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Warner Park

TKR vs SKN My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Devon Thomas

Batsmen – Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Colin Munro, Chris Gayle

All-rounders – Sunil Narine (C), Fabian Allen (VC), Kieron Pollard

Bowlers – Ravi Rampaul, Akeal Hosein, Dominic Drakes

TKR vs SKN Probable Playing XIs

Trinbago Knight Riders

Lendl Simmons, Tion Webster, Colin Munro, Kieron Pollard(c), Darren Bravo, Tim Seifert(wk), Sunil Narine, Khary Pierre, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul, Jayden Seales

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Evin Lewis, Devon Thomas, Chris Gayle(c) Andre McCarthy, Ravi Bopara, Fabian Allen, Joshua Da Silva(wk), Dominic Drakes, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Paul van Meekeren, Fawad Ahmed

