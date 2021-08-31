TKR vs SLK Dream11 Team Prediction CPL T20

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Saint Lucia Kings Dream11 Team Prediction CPL T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s TKR vs SLK at Warner Park: In Match 9 of CPL T20 tournament, defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders will lock horns with the Saint Lucia Kings at the Warner Park on Tuesday. The CPL T20 TKR vs SLK match will start at 7:30 PM IST – August 31. It’s a rematch of Sunday’s dramatic contest where Kings edged out Knight Riders by 5 runs. Tim Seifert’s brutal hitting turned the game on its head for Knight Riders but still failed to cross the finishing line. With one win and two losses, TKR occupy the third spot in the standings with 2 points. On the other hand, St Lucia Kings held their nerves to seal the victory over Knight Riders and claimed their first win in this tournament. Veteran pacer Wahab Riaz defended quite well in the final over. Here is the CPL T20 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and TKR vs SLK Dream11 Team Prediction, TKR vs SLK Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, TKR vs SLK Probable XIs CPL T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Trinbago Knight Riders vs Saint Lucia Kings, Fantasy Playing Tips – CPL T20.Also Read - QUV vs KAM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips- ECS T10 Capelle Match 9: Captain, Vice-Captain- Qui Vive vs SV Kampong Cricket, Playing XIs, Team News For Today's T10 Match at Sportpark Bermweg at 6:30 PM IST August 30 Tuesday

TOSS: The CPL T20 toss between Saint Lucia Kings and Trinbago Knight Riders will take place at 7 PM IST – August 31. Also Read - MRC vs KDC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips KCA Club Championship Match 1: Captain, Vice-captain- Masters-RCC vs Kids Cricket Club, Playing XIs For Today's Match at SD College Ground at 9:30 AM IST August 31 Tuesday

Time: 7:30 PM IST. Also Read - SPC vs QUV Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips- ECS T10 Capelle Match 1: Captain, Vice-Captain- Sparta Cricket 1888 vs Qui Vive, Playing XIs, Team News For Today's T10 Match at Sportpark Bermweg at 12:30 PM IST August 30 Monday

Venue: Warner Park.

TKR vs SLK My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Andre Fletcher, Tim Seifert

Batsmen – Lendl Simmons, Colin Munro, Tim David, Faf du Plessis

All-rounders – Roston Chase (C), Sunil Narine (VC)

Bowlers – Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul, Wahab Riaz

TKR vs SLK Probable Playing 11s

Trinbago Knight Riders: Lendl Simmons, Tion Webster, Colin Munro, Tim Seifert, Kieron Pollard (C), Denesh Ramdin (wk), Sunil Narine, Isuru Udana, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul, Jayden Seales.

Saint Lucia Kings: Rahkeem Cornwall, Andre Fletcher (wk), Faf du Plessis (C), Roston Chase, Mark Deyal, Tim David, Keemo Paul, Wahab Riaz, Usman Qadir, Alzarri Joseph, Jeavor Royal.

TKR vs SLK Squads

Trinbago Knight Riders: Lendl Simmons, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Tim Seifert, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Kieron Pollard (C), Darren Bravo, Isuru Udana, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul, Jayden Seales, Yasir Shah, Anderson Phillip, Ali Khan, Khary Pierre, Tion Webster, Leonardo Julien.

Saint Lucia Kings: Rahkeem Cornwall, Andre Fletcher (wk), Faf du Plessis (C), Roston Chase, Mark Deyal, Tim David, Keemo Paul, Wahab Riaz, Usman Qadir, Kesrick Williams, Obed McCoy, Samit Patel, Keron Cottoy, Alzarri Joseph, Jeavor Royal, Javelle Glenn, Kadeem Alleyne.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SLK Dream11 Team/ TKR Dream11 Team/ Saint Lucia Kings Dream11 Team Prediction/ Trinbago Knight Riders Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – CPL T20/ Fantasy Cricket Tips and more.