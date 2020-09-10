

















TKR vs SLZ CPL 2020 Final Highlights

What a win, they were the best team throughout the tournament and win it with eight wickets. They have not lost a single match this season and most of the players will now head to UAE for the cash-rich Indian Premier League. Also Read - England vs Australia 1st ODI Live SCORE Updates: Maxwell, Marsh Slam Fifties Get AUS Back on Track

TKR keep the winning momentum going at the toss as well, they win the flick of the coin and opt to bowl first. Also Read - IPL 2020 in UAE: MS Dhoni Hits Huge Six Out of The Ground, CSK Opener Murali Vijay in Awe | WATCH

Trinbago Knight Riders have had a season to remember and they would like to keep their undefeated streak intact when they take on St Lucia Zouks in the summit clash on Friday. It will not be easy for the Zouks, who have won six games and have made it to the final. They seem to have peaked at the right time and hence find themselves competing for the coveted crown. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan Congratulates Trinbago Knight Riders For Winning Fourth CPL Title

Zouks captain Daren Sammy has his eye set on the trophy. “We want to win the tournament. TKR has been the team to beat. On Thursday, we gotta come out with the same attitude,” he had said after the semifinal victory.

The match starts at 7:30 PM IST and you can watch it live on Star Sports Network.

TKR vs SLZ Full Squads

Trinbago Knight Riders: Kieron Pollard (captain), Tim Seifert (wk), Akeal Hosein, Lendl Simmons, Sunil Narine, Sikandar Raza, Anderson Phillip, Amir Jangoo, Jayden Seales, Pravin Tambe, Colin Munro, Tion Webster, Darren Bravo, Dwayne Bravo, Khary Pierre, Fawad Ahmed, Ali Khan

St Lucia Zouks: Daren Sammy (captain), Andre Fletcher (wk), Javelle Glenn, Rahkeem Cornwall, Mark Deyal, Obed McCoy, Chemar Holder, Kimani Melius, Leniko Boucher, Kavem Hodge, Saad Bin Zafar, Roston Chase, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Scott Kuggeleijn, Kesrick Williams, Zahir Khan