Live Updates

  • 11:07 PM IST
    TKR win CPL 2020.

    What. A. Side
    What a win, they were the best team throughout the tournament and win it with eight wickets. They have not lost a single match this season and most of the players will now head to UAE for the cash-rich Indian Premier League.

  • 10:56 PM IST

    CPL 2020 Final LIVE Score: Just four runs from the over, this game is tilting every over, a final that has lived up to the expectations. The Knight Riders will still feel they are in front after 16 overs. They also have two well-set batsmen in the middle. TKR: 124/2 in 16 overs

  • 10:49 PM IST

    CPL 2020 Final LIVE Score: Trinbago Knight Riders need 44 runs in 30 balls. TKR have their noses in front now. All their good work throughout the season is coming together when it mattered the most. The experience of Bravo and Simmons shines as Knight Riders now look set to go over the line. TKR: 110/2 in 15 overs

  • 10:39 PM IST

    CPL 2020 Final LIVE Score: It is now getting close, will the Knight Riders leave it too late at the backend or with Pollard in the bank – they will look to attack a little sooner. They have upped the run rate and changed the balance of the game in the last couple of overs. TKR: 101/2 in 14 overs.

  • 10:31 PM IST

    CPL 2020 Final LIVE Score: A classical final, the importance of having experience in your side. Simmons and Bravo have already stepped on the accelerator and have picked up 15 runs of the over to tilt the balance again. It has been a riveting tale of two franchisees who have had different stories in CPL. And what a nail-biter it is turning out to be. Knight Riders need 72 runs in 48 balls. TKR: 84/2 in 12 overs

  • 10:26 PM IST

    CPL 2020 Final LIVE Score: Trinbago Knight Riders need 87 runs in 54 balls. The game is getting interesting. TKR: 68/2 in 11 overs

  • 10:19 PM IST

    CPL 2020 Final LIVE Score: The two in the middle are playing risk-free cricket. But the Zouks are building pressure on TKR – the side that remained unbeaten in their last 10 games – surprising to see what a final gets out of you. TKR: 59/2 in 10 overs.

  • 10:12 PM IST

    CPL 2020 Final LIVE Score: The Knights are sure facing the pressure in the game that matters the most. TKR: 45/2 in 8 overs.

  • 10:08 PM IST

    CPL 2020 Final LIVE Score: Zouks clawing back into the match, as is the case, the best team throughout the tournament is feeling the scoreboard pressure of the summit clash. Bravo and Simmons in the middle is the advantage for TKR of having experienced campaigner in the middle, who have rescued their respective sides in league matches for years. They will look to soak up the pressure and keep the scoreboard ticking. Zouks on top at this stage and this is the beauty of the game. TKR: 43/2 in 7 overs.

  • 9:52 PM IST

    CPL 2020 Final LIVE Score: OUT! Chase removes Webster for 5, caught by Kesrick Williams! Webster attempts a slog-sweep, some extra bounce induces a massive top-edge towards mid-wicket, as Williams runs backward to make a tough catch look easy! First blood for the Zouks. Knight Riders 14/1 in 2.5 overs need 141 runs to win vs St Lucia Zouks (154)

TKR vs SLZ CPL 2020 Final Highlights

What a win, they were the best team throughout the tournament and win it with eight wickets. They have not lost a single match this season and most of the players will now head to UAE for the cash-rich Indian Premier League.  Also Read - England vs Australia 1st ODI Live SCORE Updates: Maxwell, Marsh Slam Fifties Get AUS Back on Track

TKR keep the winning momentum going at the toss as well, they win the flick of the coin and opt to bowl first. Also Read - IPL 2020 in UAE: MS Dhoni Hits Huge Six Out of The Ground, CSK Opener Murali Vijay in Awe | WATCH

Trinbago Knight Riders have had a season to remember and they would like to keep their undefeated streak intact when they take on St Lucia Zouks in the summit clash on Friday. It will not be easy for the Zouks, who have won six games and have made it to the final. They seem to have peaked at the right time and hence find themselves competing for the coveted crown. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan Congratulates Trinbago Knight Riders For Winning Fourth CPL Title

Zouks captain Daren Sammy has his eye set on the trophy. “We want to win the tournament. TKR has been the team to beat. On Thursday, we gotta come out with the same attitude,” he had said after the semifinal victory.

The match starts at 7:30 PM IST and you can watch it live on Star Sports Network.

TKR vs SLZ Full Squads

Trinbago Knight Riders: Kieron Pollard (captain), Tim Seifert (wk), Akeal Hosein, Lendl Simmons, Sunil Narine, Sikandar Raza, Anderson Phillip, Amir Jangoo, Jayden Seales, Pravin Tambe, Colin Munro, Tion Webster, Darren Bravo, Dwayne Bravo, Khary Pierre, Fawad Ahmed, Ali Khan

St Lucia Zouks: Daren Sammy (captain), Andre Fletcher (wk), Javelle Glenn, Rahkeem Cornwall, Mark Deyal, Obed McCoy, Chemar Holder, Kimani Melius, Leniko Boucher, Kavem Hodge, Saad Bin Zafar, Roston Chase, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Scott Kuggeleijn, Kesrick Williams, Zahir Khan