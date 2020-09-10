TKR vs SLZ Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Lucia Zouks Dream11 Team Prediction CPL T20 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's TKR vs SLZ Final at Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad: And then there were two. We have reached the finale of the Caribbean Premier League T20. Trinbago Knight Riders and St Lucia Zouks are the two finalists.

Knight Riders have had a memorable season so far – they bulldozed their way to the semifinals having won all their 10 matches. In the semis too they were superiors beating Jamaica Tallawahs by nine wickets. Zouks finished third in the league stage with six wins and four defeats. In the semis, they faced Guyana Amazon Warriors and had them bundled out for a mere 55 thanks to a combined bowling display. They achieved the target in just 4.3 overs and entered the final with a big 10-wicket win.

Naturally, Knight Riders will now be wary of their opponents who seemed to have reached their best when it matters. This nicely sets the stage for a tasty finale.

TOSS: The CPL T20 2020 match toss between Trinbago Knight Riders and St Lucia Zouks will take place at 7:00 PM (IST).

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad

TKR vs SLZ My Dream11 Team

Sunil Narine (captain), Mohammad Nabi (vice-captain), Mark Deyal, Tim Seifert, Kieron Pollard, Darren Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Rahkeem Cornwall, Akeal Hosein, Scott Kuggeleijn, Ali Khan

TKR vs SLZ Full Squads

Trinbago Knight Riders: Kieron Pollard (captain), Tim Seifert (wk), Lendl Simmons, Sunil Narine, Tion Webster, Darren Bravo, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Khary Pierre, Fawad Ahmed, Ali Khan, Sikandar Raza, Anderson Phillip, Amir Jangoo, Jayden Seales, Pravin Tambe, Colin Munro

St Lucia Zouks: Daren Sammy (captain), Andre Fletcher (wk), Javelle Glenn, Rahkeem Cornwall, Mark Deyal, Roston Chase, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Scott Kuggeleijn, Leniko Boucher, Kavem Hodge, Saad Bin Zafar, Kesrick Williams, Zahir Khan, Obed McCoy, Chemar Holder, Kimani Melius

