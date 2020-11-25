TMC vs EBC Dream11 Tips

The third match of the Bengal T20 tournament will see East Bengal starting their campaign against Tapan Memorial Club today.

Tapan Memorial Club vs East Bengal Club Dream11 Team Prediction Bengal T20

TOSS: The Bengal T20 toss between Tapan Memorial Club and East Bengal Club will take place at 3:30 PM IST – November 25.

Time: 4:00 PM IST.

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

TMC vs EBC My Dream11 Team

Shahbaz Ahmed (captain), Arnab Nandy (vice-captain), Koushik Ghosh, Prayas Barman, Mukesh Kumar, Roshan Singh, Debopratim Halder, Shreevats Goswami, Arindam Ghosh, Ranjot Singh Khaira, Gaurav Chauhan

TMC vs EBC Probable Playing XIs

Tapan Memorial Club: Sourav Chanda, Koushik Ghosh, Gaurav Chauhan, Kaif Ahmed, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sandipan Das Sr, P Barman, Roshan Singh, Debopratim Halder, Ramesh Prasad, Samik Karmankar

East Bengal Club: Shreevats Goswami, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Arindam Ghosh, Abhishek Raman, B Amit, Sayan Shekhar Mandal, Arnab Nandi, Mukesh Kumar, Kanishk Seth, Raju Halder, Akash Pandey

TMC vs EBC Full Squads

Tapan Memorial Club: Debopratim Halder, Roshan Singh, Sourav Chanda, Shakir Habib Gandhi, Abhishek Porel, S Basu, Tarun Godara, V Singh, Sumit Mohanta, S Singh, Ramesh Prasad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Koushik Ghosh, Sandipan Das, Prayas Barman, Nilkantha Das, Gaurav Chauhan, Kaif Ahmad

East Bengal Club: Arindam Ghosh, Raju Halder, Anubhav Ahuja, Abhijit Bhagat, A Mal, Durgesh Kumar Dubey, R Shetty, Sujit Kumar Yadav, Shreevats Goswami, Arnab Nandy, Boddupalli Amit, Ranjot Singh Khaira, Dipanjan Mukherjee, Mukesh Kumar, Sayan Shekhar Mandal, Kanishk Seth, Akash Pandey

