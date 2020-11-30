TMC vs KAC Dream11 Tips And Prediction Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge

Tapan Memorial Club vs Kalighat Club Dream11 Team Prediction Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's TMC vs KAC at Eden Gardens, Kolkata: In the match 14 of Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 2020, Kalighat Club will take on Tapan Memorial Club at the iconic Eden Gardens, Kolkata Monday – November 30. The Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge Tapan Memorial Club vs Kalighat Club match will begin at 4 PM IST. Having started their tournament on a positive note, both the teams playing in this game will be coming in with the sole goal of winning the match and moving upwards in the points table. The biggest positive for both the teams has been that players from all the departments have been coming in to rescue the team whenever needed.

TOSS: The Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 match toss between Tapan Memorial Club vs Kalighat Club will take place at 3.30 PM IST – November 30.

Time: 4 PM IST.

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

TMC vs KAC My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Sudip Chatterjee, Shakir Habib Gandhi

Batsmen: Tarun Godara, Gaurav Chauhan, Jayojit Basu

All-rounders: Shubham Chatterjee, Sandipan Das Sr. (C), Shahbaz Ahmed

Bowlers: Pradipta Pramanik (VC), Aamir Gani, Ramesh Prasad

Tapan Memorial Club (TMC) – Key Players

Shahbaz Ahmed

Kaif Ahmed

Sandipan Das Sr

Ramesh Prasad

P Barman

Nilkantha Das

Kalighat Club (KAC) – Key Players

Shubham Chatterjee

Sudip Chatterjee

Subham Sarkar

Satyaki Dutta

Sourav Mondal

Pradipta Pramanik

TMC vs KAC Probable Playing XIs

Tapan Memorial Club: Koushik Ghosh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Nilkantha Das, Ramesh Prasad, Shakir Habib Gandhi (W/K), Debopratim Halder, Sandipan Das Sr, Gaurav Chauhan, Kaif Ahmed, P Barman, Tarun Godara.

Kalighat Club: Sudip Chatterjee (WK), Abhishek Bose, Jayojit Basu, Subham Sarkar, Satyaki Dutta, Shubham Chatterjee, Pradipta Pramanik, Sourav Mondal, Amit Kuila, Mithlesh Das, Aamir Gani.

TMC vs KAC SQUADS

Tapan Memorial Club: Vikram Singh, Koushik Ghosh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Nilkantha Das, Ramesh Prasad, Suraj Singh, Sourav Chanda, Shakir Habib Gandhi, Abhishek Porel, Gaurav Chauhan, Samik Karmankar, Kaif Ahmed, Tarun Godara, S Basu, P Barman, Roshan Singh, Debopratim Halder, Sumit Mahanta, Sandipan Das Sr.

Kalighat Club: Subham Sarkar, Subham Chatterjee, Jayojit Basu, Sudip Chatterjee, Pradipta Pramanik, Mithilesh Das, Aamir Gani, Amit Kulia, Pritam Chakraborty, Amit Banerjee, Satyaki Dutta, Abhishek Bose, Sourav Mondal, Shubhrajit Das, Prinan Dutta.

