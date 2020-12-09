TMC vs MBC Dream11 Tips And Prediction Bengal T20 Challenge

Tapan Memorial Club vs Mohun Bagan AC Dream11 Team Prediction Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s TMC vs MBC Final Match at Eden Gardens, Kolkata: And then there were two. Tapan Memorial Club and Mohun Bagan AC are our two finalists of the inaugural Bengal T20 Challenge and they will square off in the summit clash today at 4 pm IST. Also Read - KT vs JS Dream11 Team Prediction Lanka Premier League T20: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Kandy Tuskers vs Jaffna Stallions T20 Match 16 at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium 3:30 PM IST December 9 Wednesday

TOSS: The Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 match toss between Tapan Memorial Club and Mohun Bagan AC will take place at 3.30 PM (IST) – December 9. Also Read - ZEN vs DOR Dream11 Team Prediction Champions League 2020-21: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips And Predicted XIs For Today's Zenit St Petersburg vs Borussia Dortmund Group F Match at Krestovsky Stadium 11.25 PM IST December 8 Tuesday

Time: 4 PM IST. Also Read - TOC vs MBC Dream11 Team Prediction Bengal T20 Challenge 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Town Club vs Mohun Bagan AC T20 Semi-Final 2 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata 7 PM IST December 8 Tuesday

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

TMC vs MBC My Dream11 Team

Sandipan Das Sr. (captain), Prayas Ray Barman (vice-captain), Shahbaz Ahmed, Sunil Kumar Dalal, Writtick Chatterjee, Anurag Tiwari, Ramesh Prasad, Shakir Habib Gandhi, Vikash Singh, Anustup Mazumder, Kaif Ahmed

TMC vs MBC Probable Playing XIs

Tapan Memorial Club: Koushik Ghosh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Nilkantha Das, Ramesh Prasad, Shakir Habib Gandhi, Debopratim Halder, Sandipan Das Sr, Gaurav Chauhan, Kaif Ahmed, P Barman, Tarun Godara

Mohun Bagan AC: Debabrata Das, Vivek Singh, Anustup Majumdar, Shivam Sharma, Ankur Pal, Sunil Kumar Dalal, Prince Yadav, Sayan Ghosh, Akash Deep, Writtick Chatterjee, Anurag Tiwari

TMC vs MBC Full Squads

Tapan Memorial Club: Sandipan Das Sr, Gaurav Chauhan, Kaif Ahmed, P Barman, Tarun Godara, Sourav Chanda, Abhishek Porel, Samik Karmankar, S Basu, Donil Dutta, Vikash Singh, Roshan Singh, Suraj Singh, Sumit Mahanta, Koushik Ghosh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Nilkantha Das, Ramesh Prasad, Shakir Habib Gandhi, Debopratim Halder

Mohun Bagan AC: Prince Yadav, Sayan Ghosh, Akash Deep, Writtick Chatterjee, Anurag Tiwari, Sourav Paul, Manoj Tiwary, Raj Kumar Pal, Alok Pratap Singh, Sandipan Singh, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Debabrata Das, Vivek Singh, Anustup Majumdar, Shivam Sharma, Ankur Pal, Sunil Kumar Dalal

Check Dream11 Prediction/ TMC Dream11 Team/ MBC Dream11 Team/ Tapan Memorial Club Dream11 Team Prediction/ Mohun Bagan AC Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge 2020/ Online Cricket Tips and more.