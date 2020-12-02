TMC vs MBC Dream11 Tips And Prediction Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge

Tapan Memorial Club vs Mohun Bagan AC Dream11 Team Prediction Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's TMC vs MBC at Eden Gardens, Kolkata: In match 18 of Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 2020, Mohun Bagan AC will take on Tapan Memorial Club at the iconic Eden Gardens, Kolkata Monday – December 2. The Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge Tapan Memorial Club vs Mohun Bagan AC match will begin at 3 PM IST. On paper, Tapan Memorial Club's squad does not look very intimidating, as they do not have many known faces in their team. Despite that, they still have managed to do a great job and have secured three wins out of five matches. Mohun Bagan AC, on the other hand, have some known faces but their performances on the pitch has not been up to the mark. With just two wins in six games, they are languishing at the second-last place in the league table. Here is the Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge Dream11 Guru Tips and TMC vs MBC Dream11 Team Prediction, TMC vs MBC Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, TMC vs MBC Probable XIs Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Tapan Memorial Club vs Mohun Bagan AC, Fantasy Playing Tips – Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge.

TOSS: The Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 match toss between Tapan Memorial Club vs Mohun Bagan AC will take place at 2.30 PM IST – December 2.

Time: 3 PM IST.

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

TMC vs MBC My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Debabrata Das

Batsmen: Gaurav Chauhan, Vivek Singh, Anustup Mazumder (C), Kaif Ahmed

All-rounders: Prince Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sandipan Das Sr

Bowlers: Sayan Ghosh, Prayas Ray Burman, Ramesh Prasad

Tapan Memorial Club (TMC) – Key Players

Shahbaz Ahmed

Kaif Ahmed

Shakir Habib Gandhi

Sandipan Das Sr

Mohun Bagan AC (MBC) – Key Players

Anustup Majumdar

Vivek Singh

Manoj Tiwary

Writtick Chatterjee

TMC vs MBC Probable Playing XIs

Tapan Memorial Club: Sourav Chanda, Shakir Habib Gandhi (WK), Gaurav Chauhan, Kaif Ahmed, Tarun Godara, Ramesh Prasad, Sandipan Das Sr, Shahbaz Ahmed, P Barman, Debopratim Halder, Nilkantha Das.

Mohun Bagan AC: Debabrata Das (WK), Vivek Singh, Anustup Mazumder, Shivam Sharma, Saurabh Singh, Prince Yadav, Sayan Ghosh, Akash Deep, Writtick Chatterjee, Anurag Tiwari, Sunil Kumar Dalal.

TMC vs MBC SQUADS

Tapan Memorial Club: Vikram Singh, Koushik Ghosh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Nilkantha Das, Ramesh Prasad, Suraj Singh, Sourav Chanda, Shakir Habib Gandhi, Abhishek Porel, Gaurav Chauhan, Samik Karmankar, Kaif Ahmed, Tarun Godara, S Basu, P Barman, Roshan Singh, Debopratim Halder, Sumit Mahanta, Sandipan Das Sr.

Mohun Bagan AC: Debabrata Das (W/K), Vivek Singh, Anustup Mazumder, Shivam Sharma, Saurabh Singh, Prince Yadav, Sayan Ghosh, Akash Deep, Writtick Chatterjee, Anurag Tiwari, Sunil Kumar Dalal, Sourav Paul, Manoj Tiwary, Ankur Pal, Raj Kumar Pal, Alok Pratap Singh, Sandipan Singh, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal.

