TMC vs TOC Dream11 Tips And Prediction Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge

Tapan Memorial Club vs Town Club Dream11 Team Prediction Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's TMC vs TOC at Eden Gardens, Kolkata: In match 26 of Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 2020, Town Club will take on Tapan Memorial Club at the iconic Eden Gardens, Kolkata Monday – December 6. The Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge Tapan Memorial Club vs Town Club match will begin at 11 AM IST. These two teams have undoubtedly been the dominant sides of the inaugural edition of the Bengal T20 Challenge. Tapan Memorial Club are currently holding the top position in the points table. They have secured six wins in eight matches. Meanwhile, Town Club are at the second spot in the tally. They have secured five wins from eight games and are comfortably placed on the second. A win by a significant margin can turn the tides and give bragging rights to Town Club.

TOSS: The Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 match toss between Tapan Memorial Club vs Town Club will take place at 10.30 AM IST – December 6.

Time: 11 AM IST.

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

TMC vs TOC My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Gitimoy Basu, Shakir Habib Gandhi

Batsmen: Kazi Junaid Saifi, Gaurav Chauhan, Kaif Ahmed

All-rounders: Md Kaif, Sandipan Das Sr. (C)

Bowlers: Ramesh Prasad, Prayas Ray Barman, Ananta Saha (VC), Aritra Chaterjee

TMC vs TOC Probable Playing XIs

Tapan Memorial Club: Koushik Ghosh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Nilkantha Das, Ramesh Prasad, Shakir Habib Gandhi (W/K), Debopratim Halder, Sandipan Das Sr, Gaurav Chauhan, Kaif Ahmed, P Barman, Tarun Godara.

Town Club: Gitmoy Basu (W/K), Sudip Kumar Gharami, Avijit Singh, Purab Joshi, Kazi Junaid Saifi, Naved Ahmed, Md Kaif-I, Ayan Bhattacharya, Aziz Ansari, Ananta Saha, Artira Chaterjee.

TMC vs TOC SQUADS

Tapan Memorial Club: Vikram Singh, Koushik Ghosh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Nilkantha Das, Ramesh Prasad, Suraj Singh, Sourav Chanda, Shakir Habib Gandhi, Abhishek Porel, Gaurav Chauhan, Samik Karmankar, Kaif Ahmed, Tarun Godara, S Basu, P Barman, Roshan Singh, Debopratim Halder, Sumit Mahanta, Sandipan Das Sr.

Town Club: Gitmoy Basu (W/K), Sudip Kumar Gharami, Avijit Singh, Purab Joshi, Kazi Junaid Saifi, Naved Ahmed, Md Kaif-I, Ayan Bhattacharya, Aziz Ansari, Ananta Saha, Artira Chaterjee, Pankaj Shaw, Mirza-Danish Alam, Arikta Das, Writam Porel, Golam Mustafa, Siddharth Singh, Anirab Gupta, Alok Pratap Singh.

