Tamil Nadu vs Andhra Pradesh Dream11 Team Prediction Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's TN vs AND at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Cuttack: In another exciting battle of Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD tournament, Tamil Nadu will take on Andhra Pradesh in the round two of Elite Group B match at the Holkar Cricket Stadium on Monday. The Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD TN vs AND match will start at 9 AM IST – February 22. Tamil Nadu are coming off a brilliant win over Punjab while Andhra Pradesh defeated Vidarbha by seven wickets in the final over. The Dinesh Karthik-led side seems to be the favourite to win this match but Andhra also have some match-winners up their sleeve and they will hope to give the opposition a tough time.

TOSS: The Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD toss between Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh will take place at 8.30 AM IST.

Time: 9 AM IST

Venue: Holkar Cricket Stadium.

TN vs AND My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Dinesh Karthik

Batters – N Jagadeesan, Shahrukh Khan, Hanuma Vihari, Ricky Bhui (vc), Ashwin Hebbar

All-Rounders – Baba Aparajith (C), Nitish Kumar Reddy

Bowlers – Murugan Ashwin, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Cheepurapalli Stephen

TN vs AND Probable Playing XIs

Tamil Nadu: Arun Karthik, N Jagadeesan, Baba Aparajith, Dinesh Karthik (C/wk), Baba Indrajith, Shahrukh Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, M Mohammed, Sonu Yadav, Murugan Ashwin, Manimaran Siddharth.

Andhra Pradesh: C Kranthi Kumar, Ashwin Hebbar, Ricky Bhui (wk), Hanuma Vihari (C), Nitish Reddy, Karan Shinde, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Girinath Reddy, Harishankar Reddy, S Ashish, Shoaib Md Khan.

TN vs AND Squads

Andhra Pradesh: Hanuma Vihari (C), Naren Reddy, Ashwin Hebbar, Karan Shinde, Ricky Bhui, Nitish Reddy, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Shoaib Md Khan, Karthik Raman, KV Sasikanth, Girinath Reddy, Uppara Girinath, Harishankar Reddy, S Ashish, Manish Golamaru, Dhruva Kumar Reddy, CR Gnaneshwar.

Tamil Nadu: Dinesh Karthik (C), Arun Karthik, N Jagadeesan, Baba Aparajith, Baba Indrajith, Shahrukh Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, M Mohammed, Sonu Yadav, Murugan Ashwin, Manimaran Siddharth, Hari Nishanth, Kaushik Gandhi, Aswin Crist, T Natarajan, Laxmesha Suryaprakash, Jagatheesan Kousik, Krishnamoorthy Vignesh, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, G Periyaswamy.

