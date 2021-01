Dream11 Team Predictions

TN vs BRD, Fantasy Cricket Tips SMAT 2021 Final Match: Captain, Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Tamil Nadu vs Baroda at Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad at 7 PM IST January 31 Sunday:

It has finally come down to this – the finals. Two deserving teams – Tamil Nadu and Baroda – will face-off in Ahmedabad on Sunday to clinch the iconic Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy. Tamil Nadu – who have not lost a match this season – will start favourites against Baroda – who have momentum on their side. Both sides are evenly matched and it promises to be a humdinger.

Here is the Dream11 Team Prediction – Tamil Nadu vs Baroda Dream11 Team Prediction Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy.

TOSS: The Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy toss between Tamil Nadu and Baroda will take place at 6.30 PM IST – January 29.

Time: 7 PM IST

Venue: Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad.

TN vs BRD My Dream11 Team

Dinesh Karthik, Kedhar Devdhar, C Hari Nishanth, Arun Karthik, Vishnu Solanki, R Sonu Yadav, Ninad Rathva, M Mohammed, Murugan Ashwin, Lukman Meriwala and Babashafi Pathan.

Captain: Kedhar Devdhar. Vice-Captain: Dinesh Karthik.

Probable XI

Tamil Nadu

Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Baba Aparajith, Arun Karthik, Dinesh Karthik (C&WK), Sonu Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, R Sai Kishore, M Mohammed, Murugan Ashwin and Aswin Crist.

Baroda

Kedhar Devdhar (C), Smit Patel (WK), Vishnu Solanki, Ninad Rathva, Abhimanyu Rajput, Bhanu Pania, Atit Sheth, Babashafi Pathan, Lukman Meriwala, Bhargav Bhatt and Karthik Kakade.

SQUADS

Tamil Nadu

Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan (WK), Baba Aparajith, Arun Karthik, Sonu Yadav, Dinesh Karthik (C & WK), Shahrukh Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Sandeep Warrier, M Mohammed, Murugan Ashwin, Vijay Shankar, Aswin Crist, Baba Indrajith, Laxmesha Suryaprakash, Jagatheesan Kousik, Jaganath Srinivas, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Manimaran Siddharth, and G Periyaswamy.

Baroda

Karthik Kakade, Vishnu Solanki, Kedar Devdhar, Ninad Rathva, Krunal Pandya, Bhargav Bhatt, Lukman Meriwala, Atit Sheth, Babashafi Pathan, Pratik Keshavlal Ghodadra, Dhruv Patel, Mohit Mongia, Pratyush Kumar, Soyeb Sopariya, Abhimanyu Rajput.

