TN vs HIM Dream11 Prediction Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy

Tamil Nadu vs Himachal Pradesh Dream11 Team Prediction Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s TN vs HIM at Sardar Patel Stadium, Cuttack: In another exciting battle of Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy tournament, Tamil Nadu will take on Himachal Pradesh at the Sardar Patel Stadium, Cuttack on Tuesday. The Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy TN vs HIM match will start at 7 PM IST – January 26. Tamil Nadu are table toppers in the group stage, Himachal Pradesh were only defeated once in their five matches. Both the teams have looked evenly-balanced throughout the tournament and are coming from pretty convincing victories. So, expect it to be a game of close margins where things are likely to go right down the wire. Also Read - MA vs NW Dream11 Team Predictions Tips And Hints Abu Dhabi T10 2021, Match 1: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs And Fantasy Hints For Today's Maratha Arabians vs Northern Warriors T20 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium

TOSS: The Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy toss between Tamil Nadu and Himachal Pradesh will take place at 6.30 PM IST. Also Read - ODG-W vs ODY-W Dream11 Team Predictions And Hints Odisha Women's T20 Match 14: Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Today's Odisha Green vs Odisha Yellow January 28 Thursday

Time: 7 PM IST Also Read - ODR-W vs ODV-W Dream11 Team Predictions Odisha Women's T20 Match 13: Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Today's Odisha Red vs Odisha Violet January 28 Thursday

Venue: Sardar Patel Stadium.

TN vs HIM My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – N Jagadeesan (C), Dinesh Karthik

Batters – C Hari Nishanth (VC), Arun Karthik, Tilak Varma, Himalay Agarwal

All-Rounders – Kartikeya Kak, Telukupalli Ravi Teja

Bowlers – Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Murugan Ashwin, Tanay Thyagarajan

TN vs HIM Probable Playing XIs

Tamil Nadu: Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, KB Arun Karthik, Baba Aparajith, Dinesh Karthik, Shahrukh Khan, M Mohammad, Murugan Ashwin, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Aswin Crist, Sandeep Warrier.

Himachal Pradesh: RI Thakur, Nitin Sharma, Amit Kumar, Vaibhav Arora, Prashant Chopra, Mayank Dagar, Rishi Dhawan, Pankaj Jaiswal, Digvijay Rangi, Ekant Sen, Ayush Jamwal.

TN vs HIM Squads

Himachal Pradesh: RI Thakur, Prashant Chopra, Pankaj Jaiswal, Mayank Dagar, Ayush Jamwal, Rishi Dhawan, Akash Vashist, Amit Kumar, Vaibhav Arora, Ekant Sen, Nitin Sharma, Kanwar Abhinay Singh, Ankush Bedi, Abhimanyu Rana, Arpit Guleria.

Tamil Nadu: Dinesh Karthik (Captain), Vijay Shankar (VC), B Aparajith, B Indrajith, Aswin Crist, M Mohammed, G Periyasamy, Sandeep Warrier, J Kousik, R Sonu Yadav, M Ashwin, M Shahrukh Khan, C Hari Nishaanth, K B Arun Karthik, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, N Jagadeesan, R Sai Kishore, M Siddharth, L Suryapprakash, R S Jaganath Sinivas.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ TN Dream11 Team/ HIM Dream11 Team/ Tamil Nadu Dream11 Player List/ Himachal Pradesh Dream11 Player List/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy/ Online Cricket Tips and more.