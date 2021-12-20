TN vs KAR Dream11 Team Prediction Vijay Hazare ODD

Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka Dream11 Team Prediction Vijay Hazare ODD – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s TN vs KAR at KL Saini Ground, Rohtak: In an exciting quarterfinal match-up of Vijay Hazare ODD tournament, Karnataka will take on Tamil Nadu at the KL Saini Ground on Tuesday. The Vijay Hazare ODD TN vs KAR match will start at 9 AM IST – December 21. Both sides are immensely strong in all the departments and have a strong history in the domestic circuit. Tamil Nadu had beaten mighty teams such as Karnataka, Mumbai, and Bengal in their first 3 matches, but they lost to Puducherry and Baroda in successive matches. Karnataka, on the other hand, earned their Quarter-Final spot with an 8 wickets win over Rajasthan in the Preliminary quarterfinal on Sunday. KV Siddharth and captain Manish Pandey played brilliant knocks to seal them a knockouts berth. Here is the Vijay Hazare ODD Dream11 Team Prediction – T20 Dream11 Guru Tips and TN vs KAR Dream11 Team Prediction, TN vs KAR Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20, TN vs KAR Probable XIs Vijay Hazare ODD, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka, Fantasy Playing Tips – Vijay Hazare ODD.Also Read - JFC vs BFC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints Hero ISL Match 36: Captain, Predicted Playing 11s, Top Picks- Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC, Team News For Today's Football Match at GMC Athletic Stadium at 7:30 PM IST December 20 Monday

TOSS: The Vijay Hazare ODD toss between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu will take place at 8.30 AM IST – December 21. Also Read - SCO vs HUR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints Big Bash League T20: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s- Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes, Injury And Team News For Today's T20 Match 15 at Bellerive Oval at 1:45 PM IST December 20 Monday

Time: 9 AM IST. Also Read - JK vs GG Dream11 Team Prediction Lanka Premier League T20 Match: Captain, Fantasy Cricket Hints, Probable Playing 11s- Jaffna Kings vs Galle Gladiators, Team News For Today's 1st Qualifier Match at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium at 7:30 PM IST December 19 Sunday

Venue: KL Saini Ground.

LIVE STREAMING: Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar.

TN vs KAR My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Dinesh Karthik

Batters – Manish Pandey (C), Baba Indrajith, Shahrukh Khan, KV Siddharth

All-rounders – Washington Sundar, Ravikumar Samarth (VC), Pravin Dubey

Bowlers – Manimaran Siddharth, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Vyshak Vijaykumar

TN vs KAR Probable Playing XIs

Tamil Nadu: Hari Nishaanth, Narayan Jagadeesan, Baba Indrajith, Baba Aparajith, Washington Sundar, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Vijay Shankar (C), Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Manimaran Siddharth, Sandeep Warrier.

Karnataka: Ravikumar Samarth, Devdutt Padikkal, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Manish Pandey (C), Abhinav Manohar, Srinivas Sharath (wk), Krishnappa Gowtham, Prasidh Krishna, Praveen Dubey, V Koushik, Vyshak Vijaykumar.

TN vs KAR Squads

Tamil Nadu: Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Baba Indrajith, Washington Sundar, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Vijay Shankar (Captain), Sanjay Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Manimaran Siddharth, Sandeep Warrier, Kaushik Gandhi, Murugan Ashwin, M Mohammed, Laxmesha Suryaprakash, Jagatheesan Kousik, Ganga Sridhar Raju, R Silambarasan, P Saravana Kumar, Sai Sudharsan.

Karnataka: Ravikumar Samarth, Devdutt Padikkal, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Manish Pandey (Captain), Abhinav Manohar, Srinivas Sharath (wk), Krishnappa Gowtham, Venkatesh Muralidhara, Praveen Dubey, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Prasidh Krishna, Karun Nair, Dega Nischal, Shreyas Gopal, KC Cariappa, Jagadeesha Suchith, Rohan Kadam, V Koushik, Prateek Jain, Sharath BR, Ritesh Bhatkal, Darshan MB, Vidyadhar Patil.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ KAR Dream11 Team/ TN Dream11 Team/ Karnataka Dream11 Player List/ Tamil Nadu Dream11 Player List/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Vijay Hazare ODD/ Fantasy Cricket Tips and more.