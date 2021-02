TN vs PUN Dream11 Prediction Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD

Tamil Nadu vs Punjab Dream11 Team Prediction Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's TN vs PUN at Emerald High School, Indore: In the match of Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD, Tamil Nadu will take on Punjab at the Emerald High School, Indore, on Monday. The Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD TN vs PUN match will start at 9 AM IST – February 20. The excitement of the ODI cricket continues with Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD. Dinesh Karthik's Tamil Nadu will lock horns with Mandeep Singh's Punjab in the crucial contest in the league.

TOSS: The Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD toss between Tamil Nadu and Punjab will take place at 08:30 AM IST.

Time: 09:00 AM IST

Venue: Emerald High School, Indore.

TN vs PUN My Dream11 Team

Dinesh Karthik (C), N Jagadeesan, Arun Karthik, Anmolpreet Singh, Prabhsimran Singh (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Baba Aparajith, R Sai Kishore, K Vignesh, Sandeep Sharma and Mayank Markande

TN vs PUN Probable Playing XIs

Tamil Nadu: Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Arun Karthik, Baba Aparajith, Dinesh Karthik (C&WK), Shahrukh Khan, M Mohammed, Murugan Ashwin, K Vignesh and R Sai Kishore

Punjab: Simran Singh (WK), Abhishek Sharma, Mandeep Singh (C), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Anmolpreet Singh, Karan Kaila, Harpreet Brar, Mayank Markande, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Siddharth Kaul.

TN vs PUN Squads

Tamil Nadu: Dinesh Karthik (c), B Aparajith, B Indrajith, KB Arun Karthick, C Hari Nishaanth, M Shahrukh Khan, N Jagadeesan, L Suryapprakash, M Kaushik Gandhi, J Kousik, M Ashwin, R Sai Kishore, M Siddharth, R Sonu Yadav, K Vignesh, A Aswin Crist, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, G Periyasamy and M Mohammed.

Punjab: Mandeep Singh (c), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Abhishek Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Harpreet Brar, Karan Kaila, Siddarth Kaul, Gitansh Khera, Anmol Malhotra, Mayank Markande, Rohan Marwaha, Simran Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Sanvir Singh, Barinder Sran

