TN vs RJS Dream11 Team Prediction

Tamil Nadu vs Rajasthan Dream11 Team Prediction Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s TN vs RJS at Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad: We are into the semifinals now with Tamil Nadu taking on Rajasthan in the first match of the day. Tamil Nadu topped the Elite Group with five wins out of five to make the quarters where they got the better of Himachal Pradesh by five wickets to make the last-four. Rajasthan topped Elite Group D winning four of their five matches before beating Bihar in the quarterfinals by 16 runs to book their spot. Tamil Nadu vs Rajasthan Dream11 Team Prediction Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of TN vs RJS, Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy, Rajasthan Dream11 Team Player List, Tamil Nadu Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Tamil Nadu vs Rajasthan T20 match, Online Cricket Tips TN vs RJS T20 match, Online Cricket Tips Tamil Nadu vs Rajasthan Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy, Fantasy Playing Tips – Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy. Also Read - TN vs RAJ Live Cricket Score Today's Match Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Semi-Final 1: Tamil Nadu Hit Back With Quick Strikes as Rajasthan Lose Menaria And Lomror

TOSS: The Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy toss between Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan will take place at 11.30 AM IST – January 29. Also Read - PD vs QAL Dream11 Team Predictions For Abu Dhabi T10 2021 Match 4: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Today's Pune Devils vs Qalandars at Sheikh Zayed Stadium 5:30 PM IST January 29 Friday

Time: 12 PM IST Also Read - ODP-W vs ODG-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips Odisha Women's T20 Match 16: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Today's Odisha Purple vs Odisha Green at KIIT Stadium, Bhubaneswar at 1 PM IST January 29 Friday

Venue: Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad.

TN vs RJS My Dream11 Team

N Jagadeesan (captain), Baba Aparajith (vice-captain), Hari Nishanth, Ankit Lamba, Ashok Menaria, Sonu Yadav, Mahipal Lomror, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Sandeep Warrier, Aniket Choudhary, Ravi Bishnoi

TN vs RJS Probable Playing XIs

Tamil Nadu: Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Arun Karthik, Dinesh Karthik, Baba Aparajith, Shahrukh Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Sandeep Warrier, M Mohammed, Murugan Ashwin, Sonu Yadav

Rajasthan: Bharat Sharma, Ankit Lamba, Arjit Gupta, Ashok Menaria, Mahipal Lomror, Rajesh Bishnoi, Chandrapal Singh, Aniket Choudhary, Ravi Bishnoi, Khaleel Ahmed, Akash Singh

TN vs RJS Full Squads

Tamil Nadu: Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Baba Aparajith, Arun Karthik, Sonu Yadav, Dinesh Karthik (wk/captain), Shahrukh Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Sandeep Warrier, M Mohammed, Murugan Ashwin, Vijay Shankar, Aswin Crist, Baba Indrajith, Laxmesha Suryaprakash, Jagatheesan Kousik, Jaganath Sinivas, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Manimaran Siddharth, G Periyaswamy

Rajasthan: Bharat Sharma (wk), Ankit Lamba, Ashok Menaria (captain), Mahipal Lomror, Rajesh Bishnoi, Arjit Gupta, Chandrapal Singh, Aniket Choudhary, Ravi Bishnoi, Khaleel Ahmed, Akash Singh, Deepak Chahar, Tanveer-Ul-Haq, Aditya Garhwal, Manender Narender Singh, Rahul Chahar, Salman Khan, Yash Kothari, Rajat Choudhary

Check Dream11 Prediction/ TN Dream11 Team/ RJS Dream11 Team/ Tamil Nadu Dream11 Player List/ Rajasthan Dream11 Player List/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy/ Online Cricket Tips and more.