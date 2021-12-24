TN vs SAU Dream11 Team Prediction Vijay Hazare ODD

Tamil Nadu vs Saurashtra Dream11 Team Prediction Vijay Hazare ODD – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's TN vs SAU at KL Saini Ground, Rohtak: In an exciting semifinal match-up in Vijay Hazare ODD tournament, Saurashtra will take on Tamil Nadu at the KL Saini Ground on Friday. The Vijay Hazare ODD TN vs SAU match will start at 9 AM IST – December 24. High on confidence after winning the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy, Tamil Nadu had won the domestic T20 tournament by beating Karnataka in the finals on the last ball of the match. The Vijay Shankar-led Tamil Nadu are a balanced side in the 50-over format and are aiming for their 6th title. Saurashtra, on the other hand, have won the tournament only once way back in 2007-08. They are unbeaten in this tournament so far have won 6 straight matches on the trot. They had beaten Vidarbha in the third quarterfinal by 7 wickets. Here is the Vijay Hazare ODD Dream11 Team Prediction – T20 Dream11 Guru Tips and TN vs SAU Dream11 Team Prediction, TN vs SAU Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20, TN vs SAU Probable XIs Vijay Hazare ODD, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Tamil Nadu vs Saurashtra, Fantasy Playing Tips – Vijay Hazare ODD.

TOSS: The Vijay Hazare ODD toss between Tamil Nadu and Saurashtra will take place at 8.30 AM IST – December 24.

Time: 9 AM IST.

Venue: KL Saini Ground, Jaipur.

TN vs SAU My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Narayan Jagadeesan (C)

Batters – Arpit Vasavada, Shahrukh Khan, Vishvaraj Jadeja

All-rounders – Chirag Jani, Washington Sundar, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore (vc), Prerak Mankad

Bowlers – Jaydev Unadkat, Manimaran Siddharth, Chetan Sakariya

TN vs SAU Probable Playing XIs

Tamil Nadu: Baba Aparajith, Narayan Jagadeesan, Baba Indrajith, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Vijay Shankar (C), Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Manimaran Siddharth, R Silambarasan, Sandeep Warrier.

Saurashtra: Vishvaraj Jadeja, Harvik Desai, Sheldon Jackson (wk), Prerak Mankad, Arpit Vasavada, Samarth Vyas, Chirag Jani, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Chetan Sakariya, Jaydev Unadkat (C), Yuvraj Chudasama.

TN vs SAU Squads

Tamil Nadu: Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Baba Indrajith, Washington Sundar, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Vijay Shankar (Captain), Sanjay Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Manimaran Siddharth, Sandeep Warrier, Kaushik Gandhi, Murugan Ashwin, M Mohammed, Laxmesha Suryaprakash, Jagatheesan Kousik, Ganga Sridhar Raju, R Silambarasan, P Saravana Kumar, Sai Sudharsan.

Saurashtra: Vishvaraj Jadeja, Harvik Desai, Sheldon Jackson (wk), Prerak Mankad, Arpit Vasavada, Samarth Vyas, Chirag Jani, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Yuvraj Chudasama, Jaydev Unadkat (Captain), Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Makvana, Kushang Patel, Snell Patel, Himalaya Barad, Kishan Parmar, Parth Chauhan, Parth Bhut, Devang Karamta, Pranav Nandha.

