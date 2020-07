Dream11 Team Prediction

TNJ vs SHG Chinese Super League: Captain And Vice-captain, Fantasy Football Tips Tianjin Teda vs Shanghai SIPG FC, Probable XIs at 5: 05 PM IST:

The Chinese Football Association Super League, commonly known as Chinese Super League or CSL, currently known as the China, Ping An Chinese Football Association Super League for sponsorship reasons, is the highest tier of professional football in China, operating under the auspices of the Chinese Football Association.

TNJ vs SHG Dream11 Tips & Tricks

Goalkeeper: D Jia

Defenders: F Huan, S Ke, Y Hai

Midfielders: F Acheampong, Oscar, R Lopes, Z Kaimu, G Hao

Forwards: Hulk, X Zhi

SQUADS

Tianjin Teda (TNJ): Ding Bowei, Teng Shangkun, Qipeng Yang, Du Jia, Yumiao Qian, Lei Tenglong, Lan Jingxuan, Felix Bastians, Gao Jiarun, Zhao Honglue, Bai Yuefeng, Wangsong Tan, Qiu Tianyi, Wang Zhenghao, Hao Rong, Zhang Yue, Liu Ruofan, Che Shiwei, Mao Haoyu, Guo Hao, Piao Taoyu, Zheng Kaimu, Zhao Yingjie, Liu Yang, Wanshun Yang, Frank Acheampong, Hui Jiakang, Lei Yongchi, Su Yuanjie, Johnathan, Chiming Zhang, Xie Weijun, Xiao Zhi, Sandro Wagner

Shanghai SIPG FC (SHG): Chen Wei, Sun Le, Yan Junling, Yu Rui, Wei Lai, Yu Hai, Zhang Wei, Yu Hao, Lei Wenjie, Shenyuan Li, Wei Zhen, He Guan, Xiao Mingjie, Fu Huan, Wang Shenchao, Shi Ke, Chen Chunxin, Gao Haisheng, Wang Jiajie, Sun Jungang, Chen Binbin, Lin Chuangyi, Cai Huikang, Yang Shiyuan, Zhang Yi, Mirahmetjan Muzepper, Odil Akhmedov, Oscar, Lu Wenjun, Ricardo Lopes, Liu Zhurun, Huang Junyi, Li Haowen, Li Shenglong, Marko Arnautovic, Hulk

