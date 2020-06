Dream11 Team Prediction

TNM vs NG New Zealand Basketball League 2020: Captain And Fantasy Basketball Tips For Today’s Taranaki Mountainairs vs Nelson Giants Match at 11:00 AM IST June 23 Tuesday:

Taranaki Mountainairs will lock horns with Nelson Giants in the New Zealand Basketball League opener on Tuesday. Being the season opener, it is expected to hold a lot of interest among basketball fans. Both sides will look to get in the thick of things and start their campaign with a win.

My Dream11 Team

PG: Derone Raukawa, Josh Bloxham

SG: Tom Ingham(SP) ,Oscar Robertson

SF: Mitch Dance, Mika Vukona

PF: Thane OLeary

C: Denhym Brooke

Starting Five

Taranaki Mountainairs: Derone Raukawa (PG), Oscar Robertson (SG), Mitch Dance (SF), Kenneth Tuffin (PF), Denhym Brooke (C)

Nelson Giants: Josh Bloxham (PG), Tom Ingham (SG), Mika Vukona (SF), Thane OLeary (PF), Zeb Lovell (C)

SQUADS

Taranaki Mountainairs (TNM): Derone Raukawa, Francis Mulvihill, Carlin Davison, Oscar Robertson, Shane Temara, Mitch Dance, Zach Easthope, Kenneth Tuffin, Marcel Jones, Baxter Fenwick, Denhym Brooke, Tai Wynyard

Nelson Giants (NG): Josh Bloxham, Theo Johnson, Tommy Garguilo, Tom Ingham, Tysxun Aiolupotea, Dane Brooks, Mika Vukona, Riley Bensemann, Thane OLeary, Nic Trathen, Mike Karena, Zeb Lovell

Check Dream11 Prediction/ TNM Dream11 Team/ NG Dream11 Team/ Taranaki Mountainairs Dream11 Team/ Nelson Giants Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Basketball Tips and more.