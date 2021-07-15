TNPL 2021

After having received all clearances from the state government, the fifth edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2021 is set to commence from July 19 with the final set to be played on August 15. All the 28 league matches are scheduled to be played in Chennai at the MA. Chidambaram Stadium. There will be four playoff games and as per reports, no crowds would be allowed to attend the matches. All eight teams will have to adhere to the tight covid protocols.Also Read - Virat Kohli-Led Indian Team to Play 3-Day Warm-up Game vs County Championship XI: Report

TNPL 2021: Full schedule (Group Stage) Date Time Match 19-07-21 7.30 PM LYCA KOVAI KINGS v SALEM SPARTANS 20-07-21 7.30 PM CHEPAUK SUPER GILLIES v IDREAM TIRUPPUR TAMIZHANS 21-07-21 7.30 PM NELLAI ROYAL KINGS v RUBY TRICHY WARRIORS 22-07-21 7.30 PM DINDIGUL DRAGONS v SIECHEM MADURAI PANTHERS 23-07-21 7.30 PM RUBY TRICHY WARRIORS v LYCA KOVAI KINGS 24-07-21 3.30 PM CHEPAUK SUPER GILLIES v NELLAI ROYAL KINGS 24-07-21 7.30 PM IDREAM TIRUPPUR TAMIZHANS v SALEM SPARTANS 25-07-21 3.30 PM SIECHEM MADURAI PANTHERS v RUBY TRICHY WARRIORS 25-07-21 7.30 PM LYCA KOVAI KINGS v DINDIGUL DRAGONS 26-07-21 7.30 PM NELLAI ROYAL KINGS v IDREAM TIRUPPUR TAMIZHANS 27-07-21 7.30 PM DINDIGUL DRAGONS v RUBY TRICHY WARRIORS 28-07-21 3.30 PM SALEM SPARTANS v CHEPAUK SUPER GILLIES 28-07-21 7.30 PM SIECHEM MADURAI PANTHERS v LYCA KOVAI KINGS 29-07-21 7.30 PM RUBY TRICHY WARRIORS v IDREAM TIRUPPUR TAMIZHANS 30-07-21 7.30 PM DINDIGUL DRAGONS v SALEM SPARTANS 31-07-21 3.30 PM LYCA KOVAI KINGS v IDREAM TIRUPPUR TAMIZHANS 31-07-21 7.30 PM SIECHEM MADURAI PANTHERS v NELLAI ROYAL KINGS 01-08-21 3.30 PM SALEM SPARTANS v RUBY TRICHY WARRIORS 01-08-21 7.30 PM CHEPAUK SUPER GILLIES v DINDIGUL DRAGONS 02-08-21 7.30 PM IDREAM TIRUPPUR TAMIZHANS v SIECHEM MADURAI PANTHERS 03-08-21 7.30 PM NELLAI ROYAL KINGS v DINDIGUL DRAGONS 04-08-21 7.30 PM SIECHEM MADURAI PANTHERS v CHEPAUK SUPER GILLIES 05-08-21 7.30 PM SALEM SPARTANS v NELLAI ROYAL KINGS 06-08-21 7.30 PM CHEPAUK SUPER GILLIES v LYCA KOVAI KINGS 07-08-21 3.30 PM IDREAM TIRUPPUR TAMIZHANS v DINDIGUL DRAGONS 07-08-21 7.30 PM SALEM SPARTANS v SIECHEM MADURAI PANTHERS 08-08-21 3.30 PM LYCA KOVAI KINGS v NELLAI ROYAL KINGS 08-08-21 7.30 PM RUBY TRICHY WARRIORS v CHEPAUK SUPER GILLIES

Playoffs schedule:

10-8-2021 (7.30pm) – Qualifier 1

11-8-2021 (7.30pm) – Eliminator

13-8-2021 (7.30pm) – Qualifier 2

15-8-2021 (7.30pm) – Final

Where to watch TNPL 2021 matches live on TV and online?

All the matches will be broadcast by Star India. The live broadcast will be available on Star Sports 1 Tamil and one of their English channels. The matches will be live-streamed on Hotstar.