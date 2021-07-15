TNPL 2021
After having received all clearances from the state government, the fifth edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2021 is set to commence from July 19 with the final set to be played on August 15. All the 28 league matches are scheduled to be played in Chennai at the MA. Chidambaram Stadium. There will be four playoff games and as per reports, no crowds would be allowed to attend the matches. All eight teams will have to adhere to the tight covid protocols.
Playoffs schedule:
13-8-2021 (7.30pm) – Qualifier 2
15-8-2021 (7.30pm) – Final
Where to watch TNPL 2021 matches live on TV and online?
All the matches will be broadcast by Star India. The live broadcast will be available on Star Sports 1 Tamil and one of their English channels. The matches will be live-streamed on Hotstar.