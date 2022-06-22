New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Premier League’s 2022 edition will see 8 teams playing under 8 districts. As per TNPL 2022 schedule, the tournament will kickstart on June 23 at Tirunelveli between Chepauk Super Gillies and Nellai Royal Kings.Also Read - Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 Schedule : Squads, Telecast, Live Stream — All You Need To Know

The TNPL finals will be live telecasted on Star Sports 1 & Star Sports 1 HD (for English) and in Star Sports 1 Tamil. There are many IPL stars who will be seen playing in Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022.

Baba Indrajith

Indian Players in TNPL 2022, Indian Players in Tamil Nadu Premier league, IPL vs TNPL, IPl Players Who are playing in TNPL 2022, IPL 2022, TNPL 2022 Players, TNPL 2022 News, TNPL 2022 Players to Watch Out, TNPL Players Updates, Tamil Nadu Premier league, TNPL updates, TNPL Players to Watch out, Baba Indrajith, Baba Indrajith News, Baba Indrajith Updates, Baba Indrajith in IPL, Baba Indrajith in IPL 2022, Baba Indrajith in TNPL, Baba Indrajith In TNPL 2022, Shahrukh Khan, Shahrukh Khan News, Shahrukh Khan Updates, Shahrukh Khan Latest News, Shahrukh Khan Latest News, Shahrukh Khan In Tamil Nadu Premier League, Shahrukh Khan In IPL 2022, R Sai Kishore, R Sai Kishore News, R Sai Kishore Updates, R Sai Kishore Latest News, R Sai Kishore Latest Updates, R Sai Kishore IPL Player, R Sai Kishore TNPL Player, R Sai Kishore Tamil Nadu Premier League

IPL 2022 debutant Baba Indrajith played 3 matches for KKR although he was unable to give his best in the season. Baba is one of the consistent performers for Tamil Nadu cricket. Baba Indrajith will be seen playing for Nellai Royal Kings side and it would be interesting to watch him play in Chennai’s T20 League.

Shahrukh Khan

Indian Players in TNPL 2022, Indian Players in Tamil Nadu Premier league, IPL vs TNPL, IPl Players Who are playing in TNPL 2022, IPL 2022, TNPL 2022 Players, TNPL 2022 News, TNPL 2022 Players to Watch Out, TNPL Players Updates, Tamil Nadu Premier league, TNPL updates, TNPL Players to Watch out, Baba Indrajith, Baba Indrajith News, Baba Indrajith Updates, Baba Indrajith in IPL, Baba Indrajith in IPL 2022, Baba Indrajith in TNPL, Baba Indrajith In TNPL 2022, Shahrukh Khan, Shahrukh Khan News, Shahrukh Khan Updates, Shahrukh Khan Latest News, Shahrukh Khan Latest News, Shahrukh Khan In Tamil Nadu Premier League, Shahrukh Khan In IPL 2022, R Sai Kishore, R Sai Kishore News, R Sai Kishore Updates, R Sai Kishore Latest News, R Sai Kishore Latest Updates, R Sai Kishore IPL Player, R Sai Kishore TNPL Player, R Sai Kishore Tamil Nadu Premier League

Punjab Kings spend INR 9 crore for Shahrukh Khan in IPL 2022 auction. Shahrukh is a consistent performer for the Punjab Kings franchise. The Tamil Nadu cricketer will now be seen playing in TNPL 2022 for LYCA Kovai Kings.

Narayan Jagadeesan

Indian Players in TNPL 2022, Indian Players in Tamil Nadu Premier league, IPL vs TNPL, IPl Players Who are playing in TNPL 2022, IPL 2022, TNPL 2022 Players, TNPL 2022 News, TNPL 2022 Players to Watch Out, TNPL Players Updates, Tamil Nadu Premier league, TNPL updates, TNPL Players to Watch out, Baba Indrajith, Baba Indrajith News, Baba Indrajith Updates, Baba Indrajith in IPL, Baba Indrajith in IPL 2022, Baba Indrajith in TNPL, Baba Indrajith In TNPL 2022, Shahrukh Khan, Shahrukh Khan News, Shahrukh Khan Updates, Shahrukh Khan Latest News, Shahrukh Khan Latest News, Shahrukh Khan In Tamil Nadu Premier League, Shahrukh Khan In IPL 2022, R Sai Kishore, R Sai Kishore News, R Sai Kishore Updates, R Sai Kishore Latest News, R Sai Kishore Latest Updates, R Sai Kishore IPL Player, R Sai Kishore TNPL Player, R Sai Kishore Tamil Nadu Premier League

The Chennai Super Kings Wicket Keeper batter Narayan Jagadeesan will also be seen playing in TNPL 2022’s for Chepauk Super Gillies side.

R Sai Kishore

R Sai Kishore made his IPL Debut with IPL 2022 winning side Gujarat Titans. The cricketer amazed everyone with his skills, now it would be interesting to see him playing in TNPL 2022. The spinner will be seen playing for Chepauk Super Gillies.

Indian Players in TNPL 2022, Indian Players in Tamil Nadu Premier league, IPL vs TNPL, IPl Players Who are playing in TNPL 2022, IPL 2022, TNPL 2022 Players, TNPL 2022 News, TNPL 2022 Players to Watch Out, TNPL Players Updates, Tamil Nadu Premier league, TNPL updates, TNPL Players to Watch out, Baba Indrajith, Baba Indrajith News, Baba Indrajith Updates, Baba Indrajith in IPL, Baba Indrajith in IPL 2022, Baba Indrajith in TNPL, Baba Indrajith In TNPL 2022, Shahrukh Khan, Shahrukh Khan News, Shahrukh Khan Updates, Shahrukh Khan Latest News, Shahrukh Khan Latest News, Shahrukh Khan In Tamil Nadu Premier League, Shahrukh Khan In IPL 2022, R Sai Kishore, R Sai Kishore News, R Sai Kishore Updates, R Sai Kishore Latest News, R Sai Kishore Latest Updates, R Sai Kishore IPL Player, R Sai Kishore TNPL Player, R Sai Kishore Tamil Nadu Premier League