New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Premier League’s 2022 edition will see 8 teams playing under 8 districts. As per TNPL 2022 schedule, the tournament will kickstart on June 23 at Tirunelveli between Chepauk Super Gillies and Nellai Royal Kings.Also Read - Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 Schedule : Squads, Telecast, Live Stream — All You Need To Know

The TNPL finals will be live telecasted on Star Sports 1 & Star Sports 1 HD (for English) and in Star Sports 1 Tamil. There are many IPL stars who will be seen playing in Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022.

Baba Indrajith

IPL 2022 debutant Baba Indrajith played 3 matches for KKR although he was unable to give his best in the season. Baba is one of the consistent performers for Tamil Nadu cricket. Baba Indrajith will be seen playing for Nellai Royal Kings side and it would be interesting to watch him play in Chennai’s T20 League.

Shahrukh Khan

Punjab Kings spend INR 9 crore for Shahrukh Khan in IPL 2022 auction. Shahrukh is a consistent performer for the Punjab Kings franchise. The Tamil Nadu cricketer will now be seen playing in TNPL 2022 for LYCA Kovai Kings.

Narayan Jagadeesan

The Chennai Super Kings Wicket Keeper batter Narayan Jagadeesan will also be seen playing in TNPL 2022’s for Chepauk Super Gillies side.

R Sai Kishore

R Sai Kishore made his IPL Debut with IPL 2022 winning side Gujarat Titans. The cricketer amazed everyone with his skills, now it would be interesting to see him playing in TNPL 2022. The spinner will be seen playing for Chepauk Super Gillies.