TNPL 2023 Auction LIVE Streaming: When And Where to Watch

TNPL 2023 Auction LIVE Streaming: In what will be a first, the TNPL will have its first-ever auction on February 23, and 24 in Mahabalipuram.

Mahabalipuram: We are living in a world where T20s and franchise cricket is the order of the day. Among many cricket leagues in India, the Tamil Nadu Premier League has gained much popularity over the last six seasons. In what will be a first, the TNPL will have its first-ever auction on February 23, and 24 in Mahabalipuram. A total of 942 players from the state are expected to go under the hammer this year. Big names like Ravichandran Ashwin, Narayan Jagadeesan, and Shahrukh Khan have all been retained by their respective franchises. The schedule is not yet released, but in all possibilities, the seventh season of the league would be played during June and July.

Price division

Category A – Rs. 10 lakhs for Category A (players who have represented International matches)

– Rs. 10 lakhs for Category A (players who have represented International matches) Category B – Rs. 6 lakhs for Category B (players who have represented senior BCCI domestic matches)

– Rs. 6 lakhs for Category B (players who have represented senior BCCI domestic matches) Category C – Rs. 3 Lakhs for Category C (players who are not in Category A or B but who have played more than 30 TNPL matches)

– Rs. 3 Lakhs for Category C (players who are not in Category A or B but who have played more than 30 TNPL matches) Category D – Rs. 1.50 Lakhs for Category D player (other players)

When is the TNPL auction going to take place?

The TNPL auction will take place on February 23-24.

At what time will the TNPL auction process start?

The auction will start at 11:30 PM IST.

Where will the TNPL auction be held?

The TNPL auction will be held in Mahabalipuram.

Which channel will telecast the auction?

You can watch the live coverage of the auction on Star Sports Tamil.

Where can the TNPL auction be live streamed?

There is no official confirmation on where the auction will be streamed.

