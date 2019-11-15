Dream11 Team Prediction

It's a tough ask but USA will hope to end their miserable start to the tournament having suffered defeats in three successive games. On the other hand, TT have won two and lost one of their three matches so far to be placed second in group B standings. This is the first meeting between the two in the ongoing event.

TOSS – The toss between Trinidad and Tobago vs USA will take place at 10:30 PM IST on November 15.

Time: 11:00 PM IST.

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad

TNT vs USA My Dream11 Team

Darren Bravo (captain), Ian Holland (vice-captain), Mrunal Patel, Jeremy Solozano, Kyle Hope, Steven Taylor, Elmore Hutchinson, Yannick Ottley, Cameron Stevenson, Jon Ross Jaggesar, Anderson Phillip

SQUADS

Trinidad and Tobago: Jeremy Solozano, Tion Webster, Kyle Hope, Darren Bravo, Jason Mohammed, Yannick Ottley, Steven Katwaroo (wk), Jon Ross Jaggesar, Imran Khan (captain), Odean Smith, Anderson Phillip, Akeil Hosein, Keagan Simmons, Isaiah Rajah

USA: Xavier Marshall, Mrunal Patel, Aaron Jones, Steven Taylor, Ian Holland, Timil Patel, Karima Gore, Elmore Hutchinson, Saurabh Netravalkar (captain), Jasdeep Singh, Cameron Stevenson, Nosthush Kenjige, Nisarg Patel, Sagar Patel, Rusty Theron, Akshay Homraj

