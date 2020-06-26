Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is ecstatic as his side ended the 30-year-old drought and have gone on to achieve the Premier League glory. Also Read - Liverpool Fans Defy COVID-19 Lockdown to Celebrate Premier League Triumph at Anfield | WATCH VIDEO

The Reds' first top-flight title since 1990 was rubber-stamped on Thursday night when second-placed Manchester City lost 1-2 to Chelsea.

Henderson and his teammates have now won the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup and Premier League in a little over 12 months.

In an interview with Liverpoolfc.com immediately after the championship was confirmed, Henderson said: “It’s an amazing feeling, hard to describe to be honest. But after the final whistle it was just an amazing feeling again, especially to spend it with all the lads and the staff. To finally get over the line is a relief but also an amazing feeling.”

The Anfield club enjoyed an impressive win themselves on Wednesday night in their first home game since the league’s COVID-19-enforced hiatus, sweeping aside Crystal Palace 4-0.

“I could never in words describe the feeling of winning the Premier League, just like I couldn’t describe winning the Champions League. It’s a unique feeling and one that, again, I’m very proud of.

“I’ve been so honoured to be part of this football club right from the first moment that I came and to go on the journey to be with this manager, this group of players, these fans  it’s been so special,” he said.

The Liverpool captain further said that the team would want to win every game as they wish to finish off with the highest points record they can.

“So it”s about just keeping that hunger and I’ve got no doubt that we’ve got that because we’ve proved that over the past couple of years. Even when we have won trophies and we have lost trophies, we’ve reacted in the right way so I’ve got no doubt that we’ll react in the right way again.”

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp paid tribute to his predecessor, Sir Kenny Dalglish, who was the last Anfield manager to claim the title, as well as his former captain Steven Gerrard, who came so close to leading his team to the Trophy in 2012/13.

“It is unbelievable. It’s much more than I ever thought would be possible,” Klopp was quoted as saying by the official Premier League website. “Knowing how much Kenny supported us, it is for you.

“He has waited 30 years and it’s for Stevie Gerrard. The boys admire you all and it’s easy to motivate the team because of our great history,” he added.

(With agency inputs)