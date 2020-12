TOC vs EBC Dream11 Tips And Prediction Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge

Town Club vs East Bengal Club Dream11 Team Prediction Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's TOC vs EBC at Eden Gardens, Kolkata: In match 29 of Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 2020, Town Club will take on East Bengal Club at the iconic Eden Gardens, Kolkata Monday – December 7. The Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge Town Club vs East Bengal Club match will begin at 3 PM IST. Town Club had three successive victories before succumbing to two successive losses. They ended up losing their games to Calcutta Customs and Kalighat but picked their way back up with a close victory over Tapan Memorial Club. On the other hand, East Bengal Club have lost their last two games after a three-game winning streak. They suffered a loss to Tapan Memorial Club by six wickets and then went down to arch-rivals Mohun Bagan as well. Here is the Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge Dream11 Guru Tips and TOC vs EBC Dream11 Team Prediction, TOC vs EBC Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, TOC vs EBC Probable XIs Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Town Club vs East Bengal Club, Fantasy Playing Tips – Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge.

TOSS: The Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 match toss between Town Club vs East Bengal Club will take place at 2.30 PM (IST) – December 7.

Time: 3 PM IST.

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

TOC vs EBC My Dream11 Team

Shreevats Goswami, Gitmoy Basu, Kazi Junaid Saifi, Purab Joshi, Avijit Singh, Md Kaif-I, Arnab Nandy, Aritra Chatterjee, Ayan Bhattacharjee, Sujit Kumar Yadav, Kanishk Seth.

Captain: Sujit Kumar Yadav, Vice-Captain: Arnab Nandy.

TOC vs EBC Probable Playing XIs

Town Club: Gitmoy Basu (WK), Sudip Kumar Gharami, Avijit Singh, Purab Joshi, Kazi Junaid Saifi, Naved Ahmed, Md Kaif-I, Ayan Bhattacharya, Aziz Ansari, Ananta Saha, Artira Chaterjee.

East Bengal Club: Shreevats Goswami (WK), Sayan Shekhar Mandal, Ranjot Singh Khaira, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Akash Pandey, Arnab Nandi, Dipanjan Mukherjee, Mukesh Kumar, Kanishk Seth, B Amit, Sujit Kumar Yadav.

TOC vs EBC SQUADS

Town Club: Gitmoy Basu (WK), Sudip Kumar Gharami, Avijit Singh, Purab Joshi, Kazi Junaid Saifi, Naved Ahmed, Md Kaif-I, Ayan Bhattacharya, Aziz Ansari, Ananta Saha, Artira Chaterjee, Pankaj Shaw, Mirza-Danish Alam, Arikta Das, Writam Porel, Golam Mustafa, Siddharth Singh, Anirab Gupta, Alok Pratap Singh.

East Bengal Club: Shreevats Goswami (WK), Sayan Shekhar Mandal, Ranjot Singh Khaira, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Akash Pandey, Arnab Nandi, Dipanjan Mukherjee, Mukesh Kumar, Kanishk Seth, B Amit, Sujit Kumar Yadav, Anubhab Ahuja, Abhijit Bhagat, Abhishek Raman, Abhijit Mal, Raju Halder, Rahul Shetty, Durgesh Dubbey.

