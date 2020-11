TOC vs KAC Dream11 Tips

In the second match of the Bengal T20 competition, Town Club will start their campaign against Kalighat Club.

Town Club vs Kalighat Club Dream11 Team Prediction Bengal T20 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of TOC vs KAC, Bengal T20 2020, Town Club Dream11 Team Player List, Kalighat Club Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Town Club vs Kalighat Club Bengal T20, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – TOC vs KAC T20 match, Online Cricket Tips & Prediction – Town Club vs Kalighat Club Bengal T20 2020, Fantasy Prediction – Bengal T20

TOSS: The Bengal T20 toss between Town Club and Kalighat Club will take place at 7:30 PM IST – November 24.

Time: 8:00 PM IST.

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

TOC vs KAC My Dream11 Team

Subham Sarkar (captain), Mithilesh Das (vice-captain), Md Kaif, Sourav Mondal, Pritam Chakraborty, Ananta Saha, Gitmoy Basu, Jayojit Basu, Arikta Das, Sudip Gharami, Satyaki Dutta

TOC vs KAC Probable Playing XIs

Town Club: Gitmoy Basu, Sudip Gharami, Md Kaif-I, Ananta Saha, Golam Mustafa, Pankaj Shaw, Aziz Ansari, Artira Chaterjee, Mirza-Danish Aalam, Ayan Bhattacharjee, Anirab Gupta

Kalighat Club: Abhishek Bose, Pritan Dutta, Subham Sarkar, Pritam Chakraboty, Priyank Bengani, Satyaki Dutta, Sourav Mondal, Sudip Chatterjee, Pradipta Pramanik, Prakash KR Roy, Shubrajit Das

TOC vs KAC Full Squads

Town Club: Aziz Ansari, Golam Mustafa, Donil Dutta, Siddharth Singh, Pankaj Shaw, Mirza Danish Aalam, Writam Porel, Donil Dutta, Arikta Das, Naved Ahmad, Sudip Gharami, Purab Joshi, Avijit Singh, Gitimoy Basu, Ananta Saha, Md Kaif, Aritra Chaterjee, Anirab Gupta, Donil Dutta, Kazi Junaid Saifi

Kalighat Club: Pradipta Pramanik, Prakash KR Roy, Toufik Uddin Mondal, Pritan Dutta, Aamir Gani, Debtanu Baidya, Priyank Bengani, Sudip Chatterjee, Subham Chaterjee, Pritam Chakraborty, Subham Sarkar, Abhishek Bose, Amit Kuila, Amit Banerjee, Satyaki Dutta, Jayojit Basu, Shubhrajit Das, Mithilesh Das, Sourav Mondal

